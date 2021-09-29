 Skip to main content
Amherst schools' official honored with chamber's Citizen of the Year award
Amherst schools' official honored with chamber's Citizen of the Year award

Arnold, Gateley

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold speaks at a news conference in September announcing a weeklong closure of schools to address an outbreak of COVID-19.

 Jamey Cross, The News & Advance

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Rob Arnold, superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, is recipient of its Citizen of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

Arnold has been the division’s superintendent since July 2018. He received the same award in 2020, the first time it was given.

Sabrina Kennon, the chamber’s president, praised Arnold’s leadership during an online announcement along with other awards the chamber distributed.

“He has continued to lead through unyielding circumstances, most of which are out of his control,” Kennon said. “When it comes to education, access, equity and integrity, he is ‘every child every day.’”

Arnold was given a standing ovation during the Amherst County School Board’s Sept. 23 work session. Chair Priscilla Liggon said the recognition is well deserved.

“You have brought the school division through a very difficult time and supported not only the children of this community but the families,” Liggon said to Arnold. “So we thank you for representing us with the theory of children first.”

Arnold praised the division’s staff during the meeting for its efforts in taking care of the county’s children.

“I’m just blessed to have an amazing team and I want to thank them tonight,” Arnold said.

- Justin Faulconer

Rob Arnold headshot

Arnold

 Submitted
