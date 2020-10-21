Amherst schools' on-time graduation rate, dropout mark shows improvements

Virginia’s on-time graduation rate this year is 92.3%, up from 91.5% the previous year, while the drop rate in 2020 is 5.1%, down slightly from 5.5% the previous year.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane recently announced that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down schools in mid-March, more than nine out of 10 students who entered the ninth grade in the 2016-17 school year graduated within four years.

“My first priority after schools closed was to make sure that every student in the class of 2020 who was on track to earn a diploma was able to graduate on time,” Lance said in a Sept. 30 news release.

ACHS Principal Derrick Brown said the vision at the high school is to become a model community school that produces engaged and thriving citizens who are ready for adulthood.

“Our staff has really gone above and beyond to meet the needs of our students to provide them with the opportunity to graduate. This accomplishment represents more than the number of diplomas that we have distributed. It represents hope, it represents equality and opportunity,” Brown said. “Graduating high school opens doors and creates pathways that not only benefit individual students but can impact entire families for generations.

The positive results we are seeing at the high school are the results of everyone in Amherst County Public Schools relentlessly fulfilling our mission to serve every child, every day.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.