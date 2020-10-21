Amherst schools' on-time graduation rate, dropout mark shows improvements

Amherst County Public Schools’ most recent on-time graduation rate of 95.2% is a 10.8% increase from the previous year.
Meanwhile, the division’s most recent dropout rate of 2.05% is a 4.52% drop from the previous year. Dana Norman, director of academics, wrote in an Oct. 9 memo to the Amherst County School Board that Amherst County High School was more successful at keeping students in school and graduating on time than other divisions in the region.
“This [4.52%] drop can be attributed to the diligent work of educators in Amherst County focused on keeping at-risk students engaged in school,” Norman said of the dropout rate in the memo.
“We are extremely proud of our students and staff at Amherst County High School,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said. “This amazing graduation rate is a reflection of the dedication and hard work put in by the students and staff at ACHS.”
The division’s on-time graduation rate was 86% in 2019, 93% the previous year and 95.68% in 2017.
Black students had a 96.7% on-time graduation rate in 2020, up from 83% last year; students with disabilities had a 97.5% rate, up from 84.8% and economically disadvantaged students had a 91.8% rate, which rose from 77.4%.
“A lot to celebrate there and a lot of congratulations go around to some folks doing hard work to get those students across the finish line,” said Josh Neighbors, director of student services, during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 15 meeting.
Virginia’s on-time graduation rate this year is 92.3%, up from 91.5% the previous year, while the drop rate in 2020 is 5.1%, down slightly from 5.5% the previous year.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane recently announced that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down schools in mid-March, more than nine out of 10 students who entered the ninth grade in the 2016-17 school year graduated within four years.
“My first priority after schools closed was to make sure that every student in the class of 2020 who was on track to earn a diploma was able to graduate on time,” Lance said in a Sept. 30 news release.
ACHS Principal Derrick Brown said the vision at the high school is to become a model community school that produces engaged and thriving citizens who are ready for adulthood.
“Our staff has really gone above and beyond to meet the needs of our students to provide them with the opportunity to graduate. This accomplishment represents more than the number of diplomas that we have distributed. It represents hope, it represents equality and opportunity,” Brown said. “Graduating high school opens doors and creates pathways that not only benefit individual students but can impact entire families for generations.
The positive results we are seeing at the high school are the results of everyone in Amherst County Public Schools relentlessly fulfilling our mission to serve every child, every day.”
