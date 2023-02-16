Amherst County Public Schools is participating in a program called ENGAGE Virginia, a free service aimed at helping address chronic absenteeism in the school division.

“We’ve been having a few issues with attendance this year and our chronic absenteeism rates have been high,” Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance for ACPS, said during the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 9 meeting.

The Virginia Department of Education recognizes chronic absenteeism is an issue across the state and has partnered with Graduation Alliance to offer supportive services for students who are regularly not attending school, in danger of failing one or more courses or who have become disengaged, according to Petrone.

For the past 15 years, Graduation Alliance, a corporation, has worked with more than 650 state agencies, school divisions, community colleges and workforce boards around the country to recruit, reenroll, educate and mentor students, according to its website.

The ENGAGE Virginia program harnesses Graduation Alliance’s technology-enabled infrastructure coupled with robust human support to address the needs of students and families with the goal of stabilizing and improving academic engagement and achievement, according to Petrone.

ENGAGE programs have been implemented in a dozen states with more than 40,000 students participating in coach in the 2021-21 school year, Petrone wrote in a staff report.

Outreach counselors use contact information from the school division to reach out to students and families by phone, text, social media, digital marketing and traditional mail delivery to find and engage students who are chronically absent, disengaged or academically at-risk, Petrone wrote. Students are then triaged into an intervention support level based on their needs.

“They work to get those students reengaged in school,” Petrone told the board. “It’s completely free for both families and the school division. We have decided this is something that might help with our problem.”

The program’s support is aimed at breaking down barriers to engagement and academic success, according to Petrone’s report.

“It is voluntary,” ACPS Superintendent William Wells said. “We notify the families, they have to give permission to participate.”

Chris Terry, the board’s chair, urged ACPS parents to make sure their children are in school as much as possible.

“Have them show up and do the right thing — be in school,” Terry said. “The chronic absenteeism is going to bite us in the rear end if we’re not careful. I’d hate to see that be the thing that drags us down.”

The division’s academic improvement strides are coming along and attendance is crucial, Terry said.

“The teachers can only teach if the kids are there so we need the parents to show up, get the kids there,” Terry said.