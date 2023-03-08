The Amherst County Public Schools division plans to apply for two state grants this month for two projects, an addition and renovation at the county’s high school and a potential expansion of Elon Elementary School.

Josh Bower, of Charlottesville architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, addressed the Amherst County School Board on the high school project during the board’s March 2 meeting. Bower said construction bids are expected to go out in the near future for a new 1,400-seat auditorium, a revamped 400-seat cafeteria and conversion of the current dining room and auditorium into renovated classroom space.

The new auditorium will be in the back of the high school adjacent to the two gyms and a commons area with a hallway will be built to connect those and the overhauled dining room. The new addition will require a tower in the back of the school, where for years driver’s education courses were held, to be torn down.

“I know it’s a wonderful monument for the school division but we are going to have to demolish it as part of this project,” Bower said.

The parking lot behind the school will retain 57 spaces adjacent to the auditorium and a new parking lot adjacent to the baseball field and current lower parking area next to Lancer Stadium will have 109 spaces, according to Bower.

The base bid will cover the new auditorium, which triples the space of the current one; the new food court; and conversion of existing space into classrooms, Bower said. Future work that includes a new fieldhouse at the baseball and softball fields and improvements to Lancer Stadium will go out in a later bid, he said.

At Bower’s recommendation last fall, the board waited to bid out the project in hopes of better controlling costs during soaring inflation.

“We are definitely in a better position today than we were six months ago as far as the numbers we’re receiving,” Bower said.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors financed more than $19 million for the project. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said the main part of the project, not including the fieldhouse or stadium upgrades, is expected to cost $20 million to $24 million.

“We’re seeing much more modest numbers,” Bower said of cost estimates, adding he thinks the bidding process will be highly competitive.

The new dining room will have 400 seats, will include many open windows and is designed to maximize students’ time eating.

“We’re intentionally designing this to be as flexible as possible,” Bower said.

He said the commons area between new auditorium and two gyms will be a wonderful space for a Sports Hall of Fame and display of accomplishments.

“We are super excited about how this is developing,” Bower said.

The dining area of the existing cafeteria will be changed to classrooms and the auditorium now near the front of the school will become a new nursing lab with classrooms and offices, according to Bowers’ presentation. The current band room also is set to become new cosmetology space and renovations are planned for culinary arts and welding spaces.

“The goal is to start construction this summer,” Bower said.

As part of the overall project, a former home on Lancer Lane near the baseball field will be demolished to make way for expanded parking.

“We’re all excited,” Chris Terry, the board’s chair, said of the project moving closer to construction.

In addition, ACPS Superintendent William Wells said a five-to-six classroom addition is being considered for Elon Elementary School.

Wells said the Elon Elementary expansion is expected to add $3 million to $5 million to the division’s capital improvements plan and a state grant is aimed at securing some funds for the work that is much needed.

By applying for the state construction grants for both schools, Wells said some funds that could be offset from the high school’s price tag could go to the Elon Elementary project.

Tim Hoden, chief operations officer for the division, said the Elon Elementary cafeteria stage has been used for classes due to space issues.

“We definitely could use the room there,” Hoden said.

Wells said the potential Elon expansion is focused on classroom space.

“That’s what they need,” Wells said.