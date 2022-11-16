Amherst schools reengaging community through initiative

The #ShowUpAmherst initiative in Amherst County Public Schools continues to gather momentum with more themes planned in upcoming months and a community dinner targeted for early 2023.

The initiative is a partnership among ACPS, the Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation and IRON Lives to promote positive character traits for students and strengthen relationships within the greater community as part of supporting the schools.

Jenna Foster, of the education foundation, a nonprofit that supports Amherst public schools in a variety of ways, said it partnered with Glad, an Amherst County-based company, to secure a generous grant that is aiding the school system in its endeavors with reengaging the community and families after a tough few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foster said it’s been remarkable seeing the students, teachers and administrators embrace the initiative.

“Let’s be honest: What student in America doesn’t need a lesson on responsibility and respect and how to treat your peers and your teachers?” Foster said during a presentation to the Amherst County School Board on Nov. 10.

Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance for ACPS, said educators in discussing the character education-focused efforts decided not to make #ShowUpAmherst another curriculum or lesson.

“We decided to go with messaging and activities and with events and with things to bring everybody together,” Petrone said. “And that’s really where all of this came from. We’re focusing on responsibility, citizenship and community as part of our character building.”

All of the schools received banners that allow students to sign their name to a pledge about showing up each day.

“And it’s about more than showing up physically,” Petrone said. “It’s about showing up and being ready to learn, showing up for your community and giving back, showing up with a positive attitude. It’s about being a good person, a good student, good for your family and good for yourself.”

Allison Jordan, executive director of IRON Lives, a Lynchburg-based nonprofit that has been involved in character building in Amherst schools for more than a decade, said organizers have been intentional in the messaging and putting up yard signs.

“When you’re looking at an entire school division, an entire community, multiple nonprofits coming together, we’re modeling what it’s like to show up together for a community,” Jordan told the board, adding: “We hope it impacts the community and businesses.”

November will feature “Thankful Thursdays;” next month is focused on the theme of “You Are a Gift” and giving back in the spirit of Christmas, January is geared toward physical wellness and February will highlight positive affirmations, according to the presentation.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said the next big push is on a community-driven dinner that will allow genuine fellowship among the community.

“I think we are moving in a good direction with this,” Wells said. “We have a long way to go.”

Board Chair Abby Thompson said she is excited about what the initiative will bring for the rest of the school year.

Board member Dawn Justice said she’s heard from residents who enjoyed tailgates for the football games and other activities.

“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback from the community,” Justice said.

Vice Chair Chris Terry said the community spirit is much welcomed in such challenging times.

“It’s a really neat concept,” Terry said. “I hope the students have gotten as much out of it as the teachers and parents have. It’s good to see people doing things together again and being part of the community and the community being part of the schools.”