Amherst schools review most recent figures on federal relief spending

Amherst County Public Schools has spent $1.3 million of its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, federal stimulus legislation aimed at offsetting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has laid out plans for the remaining money, according to a recent report to the county’s school board.

The purpose of the ARPA Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund is to help divisions address students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. Of the $7.3 million the division has received, $4.1 million is earmarked for the planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School, an estimated $19 million project targeted for construction next year.

Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman said the division’s plan for ESSER spending has to be updated every six months. The public’s recent online feedback on the plan includes addressing academic needs at the two middle schools, closing the learning gap, improving school security and addressing the need to hire more reading specialists and math specialists at the secondary level, among other topics, she recently told the Amherst County School Board.

Of the $7.3 million of awarded ARPA money, $2.3 million of that, or 32%, is used to address the academic effects of lost instructional time or learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions.

“These may include, but are not limited to, summer learning or summer enrichment programs, extended school day, comprehensive after school programs, extended school year programs, facilities repair and upgrades, and provide necessary resources to meet identified student needs,” the report states.

In the initial plan, the division initially set aside 20% of the $7.3 million for learning loss and bumped it up to 32%, Norman said, which reflects the need to invest more in that area.

“I think that’s something that will affect all of our students and is greatly important,” Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said of the ARP money during its December meeting.

Recent data shows all nine ACPS schools are fully accredited by the state but two elementary schools are accredited with conditions in the area of science.

The common area of weakness seen across the division is with students identified with a disability. The division’s scores in reading have moved from a 64% passing rate to 65%, while math has improved from 40% to 56%.

“They both still remain below what had been attained pre-pandemic in 2018-2019 for reading overall at 78% and math overall at 82%,” the report states. “In the area of reading during the 2021-2022 school year division-wide all subgroups showed improvement. There are significant gaps between the subgroups of white students to black, special education, and economically disadvantaged.”

The greatest gap is between all students and special education students by 28% and a 16% gap between white and Black students for reading, according to the report. In the area of math during the 2021-2022 school year, division-wide all subgroups showed improvement with significant gaps remaining between the subgroups of white students to Black, special education and economically disadvantaged.

During the pandemic, school officials have enacted a wide range of measures to protect against the virus with a goal of keeping kids in schools as much as possible.

“If we’re going to bridge the achievement gap, students need to be in school,” Thompson said at the board’s December meeting.

ACPS employees were offered the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID and more than 75% of employees did so, according to the report.

In response to the pandemic’s toll on students’ mental health, the division has partnered with various organizations and outreaches for outpatient therapy, counseling, mentoring and other related services. The amount of ARPA money spent on those initiatives as of Nov. 30 is $1.2 million.

The spending deadline for the ARPA money is late 2024.

ACPS officials have emphasized in-person learning is crucial for making up ground academically. Thompson, during the December board meeting, addressed the importance of attendance and focusing on quality instruction for students.

“We talk about accreditation, we talk about truancy, but my goal is we talk about learning and the best way for our students to learn is that they value education and are in school every day ... because that’s why we are here,” Thompson said. “I want to assure our community we are all working to provide a safe, secure and kind environment in all of our schools for our students.”

Report addresses pandemic’s impact on K-12

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which works to make state government operations more effective, efficient and accountable and reports to the General Assembly, last month issued a report on the pandemic’s impact on public K-12 education in Virginia. That document was included in the Amherst County School Board’s meeting documents.

The following are highlights of the JLARC report:

Chronic absenteeism, student behavior major concerns

As students returned to in-person instruction, fewer of them regularly attended school. Chronic absenteeism — a student missing 10 percent or more of school days — nearly doubled last year compared with pre-pandemic rates. Twenty percent of students statewide were chronically absent in the 2021–22 school year and nearly all school divisions in the 2021–22 school year experienced surges in chronic absenteeism, with just three divisions experiencing a decrease.

More students also exhibited disruptive behavior as they returned to in-person instruction, according to school staff. JLARC asked school staff to rate the seriousness of 15 issues faced by school staff, such as teacher compensation, student academic progress, lack of respect from parents, and concerns about health during the pandemic. Student behavior problems were rated as the most serious of all 15 issues listed. Principals and teachers cited months spent out of the physical classroom as the main reason for increased student behavioral problems.

Mental health issues among students are prevalent

Students themselves, especially females, reported disconcertingly high levels of mental health issues during the pandemic. Half of middle school students and nearly two-thirds of high school students reported feeling nervous, anxious or on edge; 10% of middle school students and 13% of high school students indicated that they seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months. A smaller, but still significant, portion of middle school students (3%) and high school students (4%) indicated they had attempted suicide at least once. Substantially more female students than male students reported experiencing these mental health issues across all indicators.

Academic achievement declined

Prior to the pandemic, most key indicators of Virginia student academic achievement had been generally stable, with the exception of elementary school reading scores, which had been modestly declining for several years. The closure of schools in March 2020 began a period of “unprecedented disruption” to student learning.

“These disruptions resulted in many students missing critical academic content, and many students returning less prepared to learn and less engaged in class than before the pandemic, according to staff,” the JLARC report states. “Student performance on [Standards of Learning] tests declined during the pandemic but is beginning to rebound.

Average reading and math SOL scores during the 2021–22 school year were lower than average scores prior to the pandemic. Performance generally declined by more in math than reading. However, reading and math SOL scores and pass rates have improved substantially since the initial decline in 2020–21.”

Substantial challenges in recruiting, retaining staff

Leadership in nearly all divisions surveyed (94%) indicated it has become more difficult to recruit classroom teachers than it was before the pandemic. Nearly as many divisions (90%) also indicated it has become more difficult to retain classroom teachers.

Statewide teacher workforce data shows more teachers are leaving the profession, while fewer teachers are becoming licensed for the first time. After declining during the first part of the pandemic, the number of teachers leaving the profession rose substantially in the 2021–22 school year.

By 2021–22, the number of teachers leaving the profession was 12% higher than the pre-pandemic yearly average. The number of newly licensed teachers for the 2021–22 school year was 15% below the pre-pandemic average.

An increase in vacant teaching positions also has resulted. Before the pandemic, there were about 800 vacant teaching positions statewide. This increased substantially to about 2,800 vacant teaching positions, or 3% of all teaching positions in October 2021.

The Virginia Department of Education collected data from 111 divisions as of August 2022, finding about 3,300 teacher vacancies in just those districts — a 25% increase from the vacancies reported by these same divisions in October 2021. Divisions also expressed concern about the declining quality of teacher applicants during the pandemic.

Nearly all divisions surveyed (98%) indicated an inadequate applicant pool for open positions was among their biggest challenges to meeting staffing needs. Statewide teacher data shows school divisions are relying more heavily on provisionally licensed teachers, rather than fully licensed teachers.

The number of provisionally licensed teachers increased 24% during the 2021–22 school year compared with the pre-pandemic average. The number of teachers not fully endorsed in their content area more than doubled over the same time period.

“School divisions were generally not confident they would be able to hire the teachers they needed this year,” the JLARC report states. “More than half of divisions (52 percent) were not optimistic about their ability to employ a suitable classroom teacher workforce for the 2022–23 school year.”

In addition, more teachers reported they are likely to leave during this school year; 15% of Virginia teachers indicated they are “definitely leaving” or “likely to leave” their job in public education by the end of the 2022–23 school year, compared with 9% before the pandemic.

Teacher morale, job satisfaction lower

Nearly three-fourths of teachers in state reported their morale is lower since the pandemic and about two-thirds reported they are less satisfied with the job.

Of the teachers who indicated they are likely to leave by the end of the 2022–23 school year, a majority cited the effects of the pandemic — including lower morale, reduced job satisfaction and higher workload — as a contributing factor. Teachers cited the following issues as the most serious problems they face: a more challenging student population, including behavior issues; low pay; lack of respect from parents and the public and higher workload because of unfilled vacancies.