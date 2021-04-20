Amherst schools see uptick in COVID-19 cases following spring break

Amherst County Public Schools has seen a recent uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 after the division returned from spring break, according to school officials.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said April 15 the school system had one positive case among staff and eight positive cases among students. When the Amherst County School Board met in March, Amherst County was at 18.9 cases per 100,000 people, a number that dropped to 8.1 around the start of April, said Superintendent Rob Arnold.
The figure was back up to 18.5 cases per 100,000 as of mid-April, he said.
“We hope it is just a blip,” Arnold said of the increase. “I don’t want that trend to keep going up.”
Arnold stressed the importance of following mitigation strategies to protect against the coronavirus, including wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distancing. The Amherst County community has done a great job with vaccinations in recent weeks, an effort the division has been instrumental in, he said.
“We want to make sure we continue to remain vigilant because we’ve heard from our students — there are a lot of things we want them to do in the next couple of months and a lot of that is contingent on numbers...” Arnold said during the school board’s April 15 meeting. “I really want for our seniors to engage in those activities with their families and with their friends.”
Wells said the uptick was anticipated following a break and it is hopeful the positive cases will level off and go down.
Meanwhile, Amherst County High School continues serving as a site for COVID-19 vaccinations. Wells said ACHS was set to have 1,200 vaccinations on April 16 and anticipates having a vaccination day for students 16 and over who wish to get a vaccine shot on April 30.
The vaccine clinic for students will require parents’ signatures and is option, not mandatory, Arnold said.
Priscilla Liggon, the board’s chair, said ACPS providing the location and staff time toward the vaccine clinic is a great community service.
Wells said the division anticipates hosting the vaccine clinics on Fridays through June 4 if needed. After that point they will no longer be held at ACHS because the staff won’t be available during summer break, he said.
For more information on the vaccine clinics, visit the Amherst school division’s website at www.amherst.k12.va.us or Amherst County’s website at www.countyofamherst.com.