Amherst schools see uptick in COVID-19 cases following spring break

Amherst County Public Schools has seen a recent uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 after the division returned from spring break, according to school officials.

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said April 15 the school system had one positive case among staff and eight positive cases among students. When the Amherst County School Board met in March, Amherst County was at 18.9 cases per 100,000 people, a number that dropped to 8.1 around the start of April, said Superintendent Rob Arnold.

The figure was back up to 18.5 cases per 100,000 as of mid-April, he said.

“We hope it is just a blip,” Arnold said of the increase. “I don’t want that trend to keep going up.”

Arnold stressed the importance of following mitigation strategies to protect against the coronavirus, including wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distancing. The Amherst County community has done a great job with vaccinations in recent weeks, an effort the division has been instrumental in, he said.