Amherst schools seeking firm to design addition, new auditorium at high school

“This stipulation constricts our timeline for the project and requires us to begin initiating the process at an increased pace,” Wells wrote in a memo to the board.

A committee consisting of school and Amherst County officials recommends the division move forward with the project and seeking the grant.

ACPS officials will seek input from local stakeholders and the Amherst community as it proceeds with plans. Wells said the division also may seek to use money in the capital improvement projects fund to help cover costs.

A design phase could take 8 to 10 months and the bid for construction could come next summer, according to a timeline Wells provided the board.

A final plan is expected to be chosen in the July 2022 timeframe, he said. It should go to bid next year and the project is anticipated to stretch into 2024, according to the timeline.

The construction phase could take 16 to 18 months and the addition could be occupied by 2024, the timeline states.