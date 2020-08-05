Amherst schools' start date pushed back to Sept. 9

“I love my mom. She’s not a good teacher.”

Eliza Fink, who is entering fourth grade at Elon Elementary School, made that admission to the Amherst County School Board during a July 30 meeting while asking for schools to soon reopen. She said she wants badly to reconnect with friends after the coronavirus cut her third-grade school year short on March 13 when the pandemic caused all schools in the state to close.

“I don’t think it’s fair we didn’t get to say goodbye to our teachers and friends,” Eliza said during the board’s public comment session with her mother, Leecy, by her side. “Learning at home is very difficult … I will be very sad if you make us learn at home again.”

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said bringing students back to school is his ultimate goal while acknowledging the challenges to do so are greater than ever because of COVID-19.

With mounting concerns from staff on the many pressures of resuming school, the board voted 6-1, with member David Cassise opposed, to push the start of school back from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. The measure also delays the report date for teachers from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, additional time several educators told the board is much needed in helping prepare quality learning content that best serves students in the current unprecedented climate.

The board on July 20 approved a return to school plan that revolves around a four-day school week for elementary students, who would be in school in two groups under staggered schedules to maximize social distancing. Students in middle and high school would also split into two groups and alternate two days in school and two days of distance learning.