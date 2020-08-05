Amherst schools' start date pushed back to Sept. 9

“I love my mom. She’s not a good teacher.”
Eliza Fink, who is entering fourth grade at Elon Elementary School, made that admission to the Amherst County School Board during a July 30 meeting while asking for schools to soon reopen. She said she wants badly to reconnect with friends after the coronavirus cut her third-grade school year short on March 13 when the pandemic caused all schools in the state to close.
“I don’t think it’s fair we didn’t get to say goodbye to our teachers and friends,” Eliza said during the board’s public comment session with her mother, Leecy, by her side. “Learning at home is very difficult … I will be very sad if you make us learn at home again.”
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said bringing students back to school is his ultimate goal while acknowledging the challenges to do so are greater than ever because of COVID-19.
With mounting concerns from staff on the many pressures of resuming school, the board voted 6-1, with member David Cassise opposed, to push the start of school back from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. The measure also delays the report date for teachers from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, additional time several educators told the board is much needed in helping prepare quality learning content that best serves students in the current unprecedented climate.
The board on July 20 approved a return to school plan that revolves around a four-day school week for elementary students, who would be in school in two groups under staggered schedules to maximize social distancing. Students in middle and high school would also split into two groups and alternate two days in school and two days of distance learning.
“School, we believe, is the best place for our students to learn,” Arnold said, noting safety is the top priority and the division is bound by state and health department guidelines. “… We are 100% behind trying to get our students back in school.”
The two-week delay is driven in large part by staff concerns of coming back while COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in Amherst County in July. The board also voted July 30 to update the mitigation strategies of its return plan by mandating facial coverings for students while in school buildings.
Arnold said the 101 positive COVID-19 cases in Amherst County as of July 30 marked an increase of 65 cases since July 1. “That is not the trend we certainly want to have,” Arnold said.
By Tuesday, the number of cases in Amherst County climbed to 124, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Arnold told the board the head of the Central Virginia Health District supports the two-week delay and requiring masks.
Jim Gallagher, director of human resources, said more time is helpful as the division still has some key open positions, including two custodians, three bus drivers, and roughly 20 child care providers. Filling those positions helps the division more effectively carry out the return plan, he said.
Arnold said registration for the upcoming school year is also lagging with less than 50% of the student body signed up, another reason for seeking the delay. The Sept. 9 start date would give the division 176 days in school, which Arnold described as “pretty good” under the circumstances.
Leecy Fink said she begs the board to stay the course in reopening schools, adding she understands staff’s concerns in such uncertain times.
“If we are allowed to reopen, please do so,” Fink said. “Our students desperately need to be in school.”
She said her health history puts her at risk of the disease and she would have preferred to stay home but had to be present at her small business when cleared to return.
“I have never been more impressed with our district as I have since March 13,” Fink said, adding she fully supports the return plan. “I believe the county is taking every precaution to protect students and staff. Yes, it’s going to be hard…but we have adapted and overcome the obstacles.”
She said local families are marginalized under prolonged virtual learning and need the schools to open. While she wouldn’t have sent her kids back with masks in March, she said she now is helping them understand if wearing a mask helps get them back into school it’s a necessary measure.
“I’m an educated, relatively intelligent mom and I can assure you I was far from equipped to teach my children in March,” Fink said.
Lesley McPhatter, an Elon-area resident, said the schools provide nutrition needs for many children who don’t have enough to eat when school is not in session and is a safe, stable environment for the county’s youth.
“The public school system is a lifeline for our children. It’s more than just education,” McPhatter said in stressing the importance of reopening.
Board member John Grieser said teachers are the glue to making the return plan work and he supports the delayed start to benefit their needs. Grieser said he wants the students back into the buildings and not to “get lost because of the uncertainty of what’s going on.”
“To make this plan work, you need the staff,” Grieser said.
Board member Ginger Burg said schools are safe places, emotionally and socially, for students and she wants to get them back in. She lamented that students won’t be able to hug their friends they haven’t seen in nearly six months because of social distancing. “It just really breaks my heart,” Burg said.
Board member Amanda Wright said the board takes everyone’s concerns seriously.
“None of us are medical doctors. We are making the best decisions we can with the information we have,” Wright said. “It’s a moving target.”
Cassise said in explaining his opposition to the delay he feels the longer the division waits to start the greater the chance schools could be shut down again. He favors getting as much in-person class done as possible. The board previously delayed the original start date of Aug. 12 a few weeks.
“We have to keep our eyes on them, to monitor them,” Cassise said. “The longer we go without them being in class, the harder it’s going to be for them to get back where they once were. We need to figure out how to get there with the resources that we have.”
Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson said she desires to get students back in school but the climate of COVID-19 is constantly changing and extra time to help the schools is worthwhile. “If we’re not going to have good instruction, why are we here?” Thompson said. “We want to get it right.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!