Amherst schools to get six more school resource officers

All of Amherst County Public Schools’ 10 school buildings are on track to have a school resource officer following the county’s acceptance of a grant to fund six additional SRO positions.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to accept the Department of Criminal Justice grant that will expand the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s number of SROs from four to 10 for fiscal years 2023 through 2026.

The board’s action provides equipment needed for each officer — including vehicles, uniforms, weapons and more — at $78,000 per officer, bringing the county’s overall cost to $468,000. The grant of just more than $389,000 provides 100% of personnel costs for the added positions through the current fiscal year but beyond that point the county will be required to provide a local match for the DCJS grant money for fiscal years 2024 to 2026, according to Stacey McBride, the county’s director of finance.

The county share currently is unknown but is anticipated not to exceed 40% of the salaries, McBride said.

Amherst County High School, the county’s two middle schools and the Amherst Education Center in Madison Heights each have an SRO. Amherst County Sheriff's Captain Juette Renalds said the added SROs can begin serving by next month and their presence should help with disciplinary issues in the school system.

“I don’t think there’s any higher calling than keeping our kids safe,” Renalds said.

Sheriff E.W. Viar said the added positions will help the department in filling patrols when school is not in session.

“I think it’s great to put an SRO in every school,” Viar said.

Viar spoke of challenges the department has had in recent years in filling positions.

“People are not knocking the door down to be a police officer now,” Viar said.

The county has $1.3 million of recurring revenue allocated to be placed in the unobligated general fund reserve, which can be available in future years for the local match, according to county documents.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said the grant coming through for the county is good news and noted the costs to county taxpayers.

“I’d hate to not accept the grant,” Pugh said. “I think it’s a situation where you are better to be on the safe side than you are to not do anything.”

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said the division is grateful the grant was awarded that allows the six elementary schools to have an SRO once the positions are filled. He thanked Viar and his team for working with the schools and understanding how the additional SRO's can improve school safety as well as foster positive relationships between the community and law enforcement.

Wells also thanked the board of supervisors for its approval and financial commitment to keep the SRO program moving forward.

"School safety is at the forefront of everything we do," Wells said. "Students and staff need to feel safe and supported at their schools and the hiring of additional SRO's will assist us in that endeavor."

In addition to school safety, Wells said the SRO program provides the opportunity for positive interactions among students, families, staff and law enforcement.

"It is important for our community to see our law enforcement officers as human beings and there is a need to foster positive relationships between our community and law enforcement," Wells said. "We want the first interactions between our students and law enforcement to be positive and help remove some of the stigmas associated with the law enforcement profession. The sheriff's office and the school division have developed a strong partnership and I am looking forward to continuing that partnership moving forward."