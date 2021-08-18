Amherst schools to get two electric school buses in 2022

A pair of electric school buses might be making their way down Amherst County’s roads in early 2022.
Amherst County Public Schools has received a grant to acquire two electric buses, said Assistant Superintendent William Wells. American Electric Power will offset the costs of the two buses, he said.
“We have to pay our regular bus fee, which is about $110,000 per bus,” Wells said. “Electric buses run about $350,000 to $400,000.”
The grant will allow the power company to offset the remaining costs and install an electric charging station at the division’s bus garage just off U.S. 60 next to Amherst Middle School and Central Elementary School, Wells said.
The electric buses are expected to get 150 to 160 miles per charge, Wells said. The charging process takes about 40 minutes, he said, and buses would do a morning run and come back to charge up for another afternoon route.
“We’re experimenting with us,” Wells said to the Amherst County School Board during its Aug. 12 meeting.
Wells said the division is aware that some companies will not make diesel engines after 2028 because of Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
“We want to get a head start on that to see if those buses work,” Wells said. “It will save us money in the long run with the fuel and fluid costs.”
Buses generally are filled up twice a week and get eight miles on the gallon, he said.
The electric buses would not be put on mountainous drives initially and would stay local in and around the town of Amherst until “we get a feel for it,” Wells said.
Campbell County Public Schools is set to add two electric buses to its fleet in October. According to Tim Hoden, director of operations for the division, CCPS received a $486,000 grant from American Electric Power to cover the cost difference between two diesel buses and two electric buses, and a charging station.
Bedford County Public Schools is also on track to have two electric buses in place for the first time this winter, according to Mac Duis, chief operations officer for BCPS. Duis said at the Bedford County School Board’s Aug. 12 meeting the division has been successful in applying for grant funding to cover the cost difference between standard diesel buses and electric buses, and a charging station.
“In this first step into use of electric buses, we hope to see budget savings in our fuel line and a greener approach to transportation as we dip our toe into that water,” Duis said.
A grant for one bus has already been approved, he said, and the division is hopeful it will receive the second, which will be announced soon.