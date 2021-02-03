Amherst service authority board talks potential overhaul of office headquarters

“Our current office doesn’t cost us anything, really, but it’s not convenient,” board member Turner Perrow said.

Hopkins said the authority has about a half a million dollars or more in reserves but noted the need for other projects as issues arise.

“Our debt service right now is about 25% of our budget,” Hopkins said. “We’re about to borrow another $12 million over the next three years. There’s a limit to how much you can borrow and pay for it.”

Established as the Madison Heights Sanitary District in 1936, the authority now has more than 6,300 water accounts and more than 1,100 sewer accounts, all in the Madison Heights area.

Martin said he is not a fan of tearing down existing buildings as the board considers ways forward. “The county doesn’t have a lot of historical buildings left,” he added.

The board discussed possibly borrowing a bit more to fund an office project. Hopkins said savings from a dam rehabilitation that cost less than anticipated and an interest-free loan from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors are possible funding sources.