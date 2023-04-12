The Amherst County Service Authority’s governing board is looking to hire the authority’s fourth executive director following the recent resignation of Robert Hopkins.

Hopkins, who has served as executive director of the ACSA since mid-2017, announced his resignation at the end of the authority’s board of directors’ Feb. 7 meeting.

“Between now and then I will be finishing as many projects as I can,” Hopkins said at the Feb. 7 meeting upon turning in his two-month notice letter. “We’ve got close to a half-dozen construction projects that I think we can get done by then.”

Hopkins confirmed in an email to the New Era-Progress his decision to retire; his last day in the role he held for nearly six years was April 7. He succeeded the late Dan French as the executive director after serving since June 2016 as assistant director and previously for 10 years as an engineer with Hurt & Proffitt in Lynchburg.

Hopkins’ career in engineering has spanned more than four decades and the past several years he has headed the authority through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a transition to a board of directors with two appointed members in addition to three elected members of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. Previously, all five ACSA board members were the elected supervisors.

French joined ACSA in 1980 and became its director two years later following the retirement of the late Henry L. Lanum Jr., the authority’s first director, and guided the authority through the conversion from the Madison Heights Sanitary District.

Richard Hall, the authority’s assistant director, is serving as interim director.

According to the minutes of the ACSA board’s March 7 meeting, the annual salary for the new director will be advertised between $115,000 to $140,000. Qualifications will include having experience as a licensed civil or sanity engineer or having equivalent experience, including Operator License, Class 2 or higher.

ACSA’s mission is to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater services to the Amherst County community and to protect the natural environment in the most economical and efficient means, and to promote public health, according to its website. The authority has more than 6,400 residential and business water connections and more than 1,110 residential and sewer connections, the ACSA website states.