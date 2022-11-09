Amherst Service Authority proposes changes for availability fees on new development

The Amherst County Service Authority is planning a change to the way availability fees are assessed on new development within the county.

The ACSA board and the Amherst County Board of Supervisors plan to hold a joint public hearing Nov. 15 on proposed ordinance changes.

Bob Hopkins, executive director of the ACSA, said availability fees serve to reimburse the authority for costs of installing infrastructure to new developments. Those fees also replenish ACSA reserves to pay for extensions of infrastructure to new areas, according to Hopkins.

The proposed change includes changing the term “availability fee” to “system development fee,” which means a one-time charge paid prior to connection to the water or sewer facilities based on the estimated average daily water volume meter size to be used by the connection.

The current rates on a variety of business uses would be replaced by a fee structure based on water meter size.

“The ACSA Board believes that the historic method of determining ACSA availability fees is too complicated and assessing fees by water meter size will be easier to understand and promote new development,” Hopkins said in an email.

The proposed water meter sizes for system development fees are advertised as follows:

5/8 inch and 3/4 inch: $3,000 ($4,500 sewer)

1 inch: $7,500 ($11,250 sewer)

1 ½ inch: $15,000 ($22,500 sewer)

2 inch: $24,000 ($36,000 sewer)

3 inch: $48,000 ($72,000 sewer)

4 inch: $75,000 ($112,500 sewer)

6 inch: $150,000 ($225,000 sewer)

The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County’s board of directors and the ACSA board in the fall of 2021 held a joint meeting to discuss fees on developers and businesses, including availability fees. According to the EDA, some developers have said they feel the fees are too high.

“This would be a very positive step for development in Amherst County,” Victoria Hanson, executive director of the EDA, said of the proposed change.

The EDA has been advocating for a restructuring of ACSA availability fees for many years as the authority has long maintained that those specific fees held back growth in the county, Hanson said.

“It took a large-scale development to clearly demonstrate the need to change availability fees to make us more competitive in the region,” Hanson said. “The EDA believes the new ‘system development fee’ structure is more affordable, equitable and straightforward for developers and businesses.”

Hopkins said the authority’s fees, similar to its rates, are benchmarked each year and compared to neighboring localities’ authorities Amherst competes with for new development. Amherst County strives to keep fees competitive with neighbors and doesn’t want to be much higher than other areas so as not to stifle development, he said.

However, the authority doesn’t want to be much lower than surrounding areas because doing so would leave money on the table, so it tries to stay “right in the middle,” Hopkins said.

He said residential customers should know their changes to availability fees do not affect their water and wastewater rates or bills.

“I want to commend the ACSA board for making this very positive step for Amherst County if approved,” Chad Eby, chair of the EDA board, said. “The change in the assessment of availability fees will encourage new business and economic growth. The change in the availability fees will open the door for new opportunities and developments for Amherst County.”

The public hearing is set to take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.