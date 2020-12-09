Amherst Service Authority seeks $100K from state for CVTC waterline extension

The Amherst County Service Authority is asking state officials for $100,000 in assistance to extend a water line along Colony Road in Madison Heights to connect to the Central Virginia Training Center’s water system.
The estimated $206,000 project would maintain water service and fire protection to 71 families in the VC Mobile Home Park, a residential community between CVTC and the James River, and a handful of buildings on the campus which the state wants to continue to have water supply, according to Bob Hopkins, the authority’s director.
CVTC, a state-owned facility in Madison Heights that for more than a century served residents with disabilities, closed to the public after relocating its last resident in early April. The roughly 350-acre site of more than 90 buildings has minimal staff and officials are in the process of transferring the site to the Virginia Department of General Services as surplus property, which area officials and business leaders hope leads to successful redevelopment.
The phased closure of CVTC, which in the past has been the service authority’s largest water and sewer customer, has caused a consistent reduction in water use over recent years, Hopkins has said. A Lynchburg city line currently serving the mobile home park through the CVTC system has water quality issues because of the greatly reduced usage, and the ACSA extension will alleviate those issues, Hopkins said.
The authority purchases water from the city for servicing CVTC through a city-owned line that crosses the James River and connects to the campus. The mobile home park has been served by the line for several decades, Hopkins said.
Hopkins wrote in a draft letter to state legislators representing Amherst County and the Lynchburg area the utility line that would extend to the mobile home parks serves ACSA water customers and will keep water fresh and preclude quality and health concerns.
The project also would benefit redevelopment efforts at CVTC and provide a backup water supply for ACSA in the event of a shutdown of its water treatment plant due to any potential disaster by interconnecting the ACSA and city of Lynchburg water systems using the existing main line at CVTC, Hopkins said.
Hopkins said the authority could not undertake the project without funding assistance from the commonwealth on a matter directly affected by the state’s closure of CVTC.
Hopkins said the authority also hopes to get some help from the owners of the mobile home park for the project. He addressed the issue with the ACSA’s board of directors during its Dec. 1 meeting.
“I think it’s good to get it out there,” board member Turner Perrow said of writing to state officials.
In addition to state senators Steve Newman and Mark Peake and delegates Ronnie Campbell and Wendell Walker, who represent Amherst County and the Lynchburg area, ACSA also is reaching out to U.S. Rep. Cline, 6th District.
