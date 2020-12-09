Amherst Service Authority seeks $100K from state for CVTC waterline extension

The authority purchases water from the city for servicing CVTC through a city-owned line that crosses the James River and connects to the campus. The mobile home park has been served by the line for several decades, Hopkins said.

Hopkins wrote in a draft letter to state legislators representing Amherst County and the Lynchburg area the utility line that would extend to the mobile home parks serves ACSA water customers and will keep water fresh and preclude quality and health concerns.

The project also would benefit redevelopment efforts at CVTC and provide a backup water supply for ACSA in the event of a shutdown of its water treatment plant due to any potential disaster by interconnecting the ACSA and city of Lynchburg water systems using the existing main line at CVTC, Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the authority could not undertake the project without funding assistance from the commonwealth on a matter directly affected by the state’s closure of CVTC.

Hopkins said the authority also hopes to get some help from the owners of the mobile home park for the project. He addressed the issue with the ACSA’s board of directors during its Dec. 1 meeting.

“I think it’s good to get it out there,” board member Turner Perrow said of writing to state officials.

In addition to state senators Steve Newman and Mark Peake and delegates Ronnie Campbell and Wendell Walker, who represent Amherst County and the Lynchburg area, ACSA also is reaching out to U.S. Rep. Cline, 6th District.

