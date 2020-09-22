Amherst sheriff thanks organization for donation to Project Lifesaver

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received a $3,250 donation from members of the American Legion Post #274 to support the Project Lifesaver program.

Chuck Story, commander-in-chief, and other members of the local post presented Viar with the check Sept. 15. The donation will help 10 participants with the lifesaving bracelet and battery.

Viar said Project Lifesaver is an essential tool for locating people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. The sheriff’s office relies donations from the public to operate the program.

“It gives a family peace of mind,” Viar said of using the tracking device. “It works awesome.”

He recalled using the program to locate an elderly woman in 20- degree wintry weather.

“It’s a great life-saving tool,” Viar said. “It’s a great cause to provide for our citizens.”

— Justin Faulconer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.