Amherst sheriff thanks organization for donation to Project Lifesaver

20200924_amh_news_donation_p1

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, second from right, receives a check of $3,250 from American Legion post #274 to support Project Lifesaver, a program that helps find people with conditions such as autism or Alzheimer's at risk of wandering. 

 Photo courtesy of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received a $3,250 donation from members of the American Legion Post #274 to support the Project Lifesaver program.

Chuck Story, commander-in-chief, and other members of the local post presented Viar with the check Sept. 15. The donation will help 10 participants with the lifesaving bracelet and battery.

Viar said Project Lifesaver is an essential tool for locating people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. The sheriff’s office relies donations from the public to operate the program.

“It gives a family peace of mind,” Viar said of using the tracking device. “It works awesome.”

He recalled using the program to locate an elderly woman in 20- degree wintry weather.

“It’s a great life-saving tool,” Viar said. “It’s a great cause to provide for our citizens.”

— Justin Faulconer

