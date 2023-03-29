Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement recovered more than $1,500 worth of fentanyl as part of a two-month narcotics investigation on Tuesday, the department announced.

The sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police executed a search warrant in the Faulconerville area of the county and seized a significant amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen Glock firearm and suspected counterfeit pills, according to a news release from the Amherst sheriff’s department.

Antwone Lee Sparrow is facing drug possession charges in Amherst and Bedford counties and Sabrina Danielle Allen is facing a drug distribution charged and two firearm-related charges, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, the sheriff’s office said.

Amherst County citizens are encouraged to report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434) 946-7585.

— Justin Faulconer