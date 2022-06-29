Amherst sheriff's deputies to get $100 per year of service bonus, in addition to pay raise

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office are cleared to receive additional compensation on top of a 6.5% pay increase planned for all county employees in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget that begins July 1.

The board of supervisors recently authorized giving deputies $100 per year of service. The Virginia Compensation Board in the ’22-23 budget gave the sheriff’s office a 5% pay raise for all full-time board-funded positions and a bonus of $100 per year of service from 3 to 30 years of service for all officers, according to Stacey McBride, the county’s finance director.

With the state board’s 5% pay increase the county savings is just more than $91,000, according to McBride. The $100 per year of service compensation measure is to set to cost $47,000, which comes from those savings.

McBride said the move is a last-minute addition to the county’s budget and driven by the Virginia Compensation Board’s funding coming through this month. She said a salary study across the board for all county positions, including sheriff’s deputies, is expected to come before the board of supervisors during its annual retreat in August.

“I think we should do what we can to help our people,” David Pugh, the board of supervisors’ chair, said of the extra money for county law enforcement. “They do a hard job. A lot of people don’t want to do it.”

Another group of county employees in the public works department also are set to get some extra money in the form of a one-time bonus as a result of a recent board action.

Staff at the county landfill was able to recoup about $15,000 in scrap metal recovered from household and commercial waste being disposed of there, according to county documents. As the current fiscal year draws to a close this week, about $7,500 is left over in the public works’ landfill scrap metal account and the board was requested to use it for a one-time $250 bonus for specific employees who have positively contributed to efforts to help other county departments save money.

