Amherst sheriff's office investigating armed robbery incident
The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Time Out Game Room on South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

On Dec. 5 a man armed with a handgun entered the building and obtained a large amount of cash, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. The man described as a Black male dressed in all black with a hoodie and mask, fled on foot in the direction of Fisher Auto Parts, the post said. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to Investigator Jones at (434) 946-9373, ext. 9560. 

- Justin Faulconer 

