An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of passing counterfeit bills at Walmart in Madison Heights.

Malcolm Jamal McKinney was taken into custody Tuesday in Mecklenburg as a result of the investigation led by the Amherst sheriff’s office, a news release from the department said. On Monday, deputies responded to Walmart in Madison Heights for complaints of an unknown man passing suspected counterfeit bills and McKinney was identified as a suspect, the release said.

"During the course of the investigation, McKinney was also identified as the suspect in 39 additional incidents related to counterfeit bills affecting 28 different Walmart locations on the East Coast," the sheriff’s office release said. “McKinney passed counterfeit bills in 28 counties between Maryland and South Carolina totaling a loss of $63,162.99 worth of merchandise between November 2022 to March 2023."

McKinney is charged with 10 counts of uttering false bills and one count each of obtaining merchandise under false pretense and obtaining money under false pretense.

