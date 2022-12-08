Amherst sheriff's office: Operation Harvest Moon yields 17 arrests on drug-related charges

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrests of 17 individuals over the past half year who all facing drug-related charges as part of 'Operation Harvest Moon.'

The operation included the seizure of 116.85 grams of methamphetamine, 1.88 grams of cocaine, 2.68 grams of fentanyl and 9.29 grams of heroin and fentanyl, Buprenorphine, Tramadol and Xylazine, according to a news release.

"Sheriff E.W. Viar Jr. remains committed to the interdiction of narcotics prior to their arrival into Amherst County and the interruption of distribution networks operating within Amherst County," the release said.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office gave special thanks to the US Marshals Service, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Lynchburg Police Department for their assistance in arrests.

- Justin Faulconer