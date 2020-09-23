Amherst sheriff's office to receive two new vehicles

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive two additional vehicles that will help offset shortages in its fleet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 15 to appropriate just more than $113,000 for the two purchases. Of that total, a little more than $74,000 comes from the county’s general unobligated fund balance with more than $5 million available in spending while the rest comes from a fund for supplemental projects.

Sheriff E.W. Viar said his office doesn’t have any spare vehicles.

“As a result of COVID-19 we find that we are needing to take vehicles out of service for disinfecting,” Viar wrote in a letter to supervisors. “This is necessary as a result of us transporting individuals that have been infected with COVID-19. To help us combat and not spread the virus, the vehicles must be sanitized prior to us transporting other citizens.”

The board considered taking the $74,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money but went to another source for money.