Amherst sheriff's office to receive two new vehicles

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive two additional vehicles that will help offset shortages in its fleet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 15 to appropriate just more than $113,000 for the two purchases. Of that total, a little more than $74,000 comes from the county’s general unobligated fund balance with more than $5 million available in spending while the rest comes from a fund for supplemental projects.
Sheriff E.W. Viar said his office doesn’t have any spare vehicles.
“As a result of COVID-19 we find that we are needing to take vehicles out of service for disinfecting,” Viar wrote in a letter to supervisors. “This is necessary as a result of us transporting individuals that have been infected with COVID-19. To help us combat and not spread the virus, the vehicles must be sanitized prior to us transporting other citizens.”
The board considered taking the $74,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money but went to another source for money.
“I’m getting extremely anxious about moving money out of that,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said of using more CARES Act money, stressing a need to save as much as possible for broadband expansion efforts. Supervisor David Pugh, however, said he prefers it come from the CARES Act money as that is for offsetting such issues.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers pointed out a recent request for site improvements to the Amherst County Service Authority’s headquarters with federal stimulus money wasn’t approved because it came after a deadline for submitting the request, as did the sheriff’s office’s request.
The board discussed with Viar using a fund from fines and forfeitures the sheriff’s office uses in a range of areas. Viar said traffic fines are down somewhat because of less enforcement on the roadways during the pandemic and people aren’t paying fines as much at the courthouse because of the effects of recent legislation passed by the General Assembly.
“The money is not coming in the way it was,” Viar told supervisors, adding: “I don’t want to spend money I don’t have.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!