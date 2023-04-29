The Amherst County Department of Social Services marked Child Abuse Prevention Month in April as staff members planted blue pinwheels at the Village Garden Club Memorial Park on South Main Street in Amherst.

The color blue symbolizes the month of awareness. Across the country individuals mark the month with public awareness efforts — distributing blue pinwheels as a national symbol for child abuse prevention and recognizing the importance of families and communities working together.

The department's goal is to work together with parents, caretakers, school staff and the community to promote positive childhood experiences and build healthy families.

In 2022 the department received about 490 referrals for alleged child abuse and neglect, 244 referrals were validated for a Child Protective Services investigation or family assessments, according to data provided from the department of social services.

"We just try and help them every way that we can, because children come first … and they can't help themselves whereas adults can," said Leanne Serlis, human services assistant with the department.