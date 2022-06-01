Amherst summer school to include escape room activities at ACHS

Summer is an escape for many with vacations, retreats and activities — but summer school in Amherst County will have an escape of its own kind this year.

“Escape rooms” will be part of the summer program at Amherst County High School, which begins June 15 with multiple offerings for Amherst students across all grades. High school students will make escape rooms that include creating and solving riddles, puzzles and clues in order to find their way out, according to Marvin McGinnis, supervisor of innovation and learning for Amherst County Schools, in a report recently presented to the county’s school board.

Dana Norman, chief academic officer, said the escape rooms are a fun way to incorporate math, science, reading and history into the summer curriculum. The two themes are escaping from a volcano and a train, according to the report.

“And they are all very excited about that,” Norman recently told the school board of students’ participation.

Joshua Neighbors, director of student services, said some educators in Amherst have taken part in the escape room concept.

“I’m sure the students will do much better than we did,” Neighbors said.

Due to construction, the secondary summer school program will be held at the high school this year, said Norman. Just more than 30 staff members are on board to serve 190 students or higher from the high school and two middle schools, based on figures recently represented to the board.

The division is offering an opportunity for students to take a single course in summer school for high school credit. Students are required to attend in person, June 15 to July 14, until the course is completed and all coursework must be completed by July 15, according to the division’s website.

Summer school at the elementary school level will include the PowerScholars program at Madison Heights Elementary and Amherst Elementary. The Madison Heights location has two dozen staff to serve roughly 160 students and Amherst Elementary has just more than 20 staff to serve 140 students, according to the staff report.

Norman said the division has seen significant growth in reading and math through the PowerScholars program.

“So we are ready for our students to come to summer school,” Norman said.

