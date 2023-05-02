A familiar face in Amherst County government is taking the helm as county administrator.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jeremy Bryant to the position, a role he held in an interim capacity during the past seven months.

Bryant has more than 21 years experience in local government and began his career in the City of Lynchburg's community development department. A 1997 graduate of Amherst County High School, Bryant later moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, and served as a long-range planner before returning home in 2006 to assume the role of planning and zoning director.

Bryant, who previously served as the county's director of community development, has worked for the county for more than 16 years and in October stepped in as interim county administrator following the resignation of Dean Rodgers, who served in the position just more than eight years.

Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Martin said the board could have done a national search for a county administrator and after having the opportunity to work closely with Bryant since October decided to make his post a permanent one.

"He's been doing an outstanding job for us," Martin said. "We really didn't feel like we needed to look any further than that."

Martin said he was honored to motion for the vote appointing Bryant. The board and county staff members in attendance at Tuesday's meeting gave Bryant a standing ovation afterward.

Bryant thanked the board for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Amherst County.

"It's a privilege and a honor to work with such a great and committed staff," Bryant said. "Truly I mean that. I spent the last 16 years of my career in Amherst County and I take pride in helping our community do great things."

Bryant holds a doctorate degree in leadership studies from the University of Lynchburg, obtained a master’s degree in public administration from East Tennessee State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in geography with a concentration in planning and Geographic Information Systems from Radford University.

A graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the Weldon Cooper Center for public service from the University of Virginia and the National Association of Counties Professional Development Academy, Bryant was appointed by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2018 to the Virginia Commonwealth Rural Broadband Coalition. In 2020, Bryant also was selected by the Virginia Association of Counties to serve on the Economic Development and Planning Steering Committee, where he continues to serve.

He is married to Ursula Bryant, a professor of graphic design at the University of Lynchburg and also an Amherst County native, and they have three sons who attend Amherst County Public Schools: Emerson, 15; Silas, 13, and Beckett, 9. The family enjoys mountain biking, camping, soccer, running, traveling and snowboarding.

Bryant thanked his family members for their support.

"I'm humbled by this opportunity and I want to say thank you for having confidence in me," Bryant said to the board and audience. "We have a wonderful staff, a wonderful board. I look forward to helping all of you succeed and do great things."

Martin said the board is excited moving forward.

"This is a historic day for Amherst," he said.