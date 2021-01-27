Amherst supervisors begin fiscal '22 budget review; discusses capital improvement projects

Amherst County supervisors have begun deliberations of the county’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget, starting its kickoff session with a review of a capital improvement plan.
The county defines capital projects as spending items that exceed $50,000 and do not include new personnel costs. The board of supervisors during a Jan. 19 work session looked at a proposed list and agreed on a cutoff point of projects that targets spending on the CIP at just less than $1.6 million.
No final decisions have been made and the board discussed prioritizing projects while pushing some out to further years. The plan includes $400,000 for replacing accounting software for more than a handful of county departments, a project estimated to take three years and so far has $800,000 laid out over two years.
Other planned projects include an upgrade of the Amherst courthouse’s fire alarm system, resurfacing and paving of parking lots for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Coolwell Recreation Center and county’s department of social services and a remodel of the Monelison Fire Department’s Station 3 in Elon.
The overall estimate if all proposed projects are funded in the ’22 fiscal year that begins July 1 is $4.3 million, but supervisors agreed to start at a point less than half that total, which would put at least a dozen requests into FY ’23 and beyond.
“Last year we put off a lot of things on this list because of COVID-19,” Stacey Wilkes, finance director, said. “That’s why the number this year is so big.”
Though last year the board scaled back spending on capital projects more than usual to offset negative effects of the pandemic, Wilkes said the county typically spends $1 million to $1.5 million on the CIP.
“That should be our starting point,” Supervisor David Pugh said.
Consolidation and upgrades of rural trash container collection sites, a line item initially consisting of $750,000, is an area the county is leaning toward splitting over a few years or holding off on, based on the discussion. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county has a three-year window to spend the money.
The county was targeting installing a new waste collection site on a former landfill on Riverview Road in Madison Heights but is holding off for now on that project after fierce opposition from residents. The Amherst County Planning Commission recommended denial of a special exception request for the site in December and the application project at this point is on pause and possibly not moving forward, according to officials.
Rodgers said expansion of the Coolwell solid waste center is a possibility. Brian Thacker, director of public works, said adding a few compactors at Coolwell is estimated at $150,000 and could take four to six months to complete.
Pugh said he hasn’t received any feedback from residents calling for a new waste disposal site in Madison Heights. Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, said she hasn’t heard any requests from residents either and she personally uses the Coolwell site.
A master plan for the Madison Heights community is another $200,000 project. Rodgers said the county is working with HDR, Inc., a Nebraska-based company that is involved in planning future redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run medical facility in Madison Heights that closed last year.
Rodgers said HDR could do the master plan for Madison Heights with a focus on developing vacant and underused parcels between the James River, Virginia 130 and the U.S. 29 Bypass.
Another project is improving security at the Amherst courthouse, an estimated $453,000 project the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said is needed. Wilkes said the project could be done in two phases over a few years with $200,000 in the county’s supplemental budget this upcoming year and the remaining portion going into the following year.
“Frankly you can have all the security in the world, but as we can see things can happen,” Pugh said, referencing recent events of civil unrest across the country. “We live in crazy times.”
Moore said she recently toured the courthouse. “I definitely think it’s needed,” she said of security upgrades.
A remodeling of the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department’s Station 3, a single-story structure built in 1979, is slated to cost $69,320. It currently is used to house a fire engine and storage.
The county intends to use a daytime emergency medical services crew in the station with a recently purchased ambulance to provide faster response times in the Elon area.
Without the remodeling, EMS crews could not regularly operate out of the location during the day, according to a project description in county documents.
The board’s next budget work session is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 2.