Amherst supervisors begin fiscal '22 budget review; discusses capital improvement projects

Pugh said he hasn’t received any feedback from residents calling for a new waste disposal site in Madison Heights. Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, said she hasn’t heard any requests from residents either and she personally uses the Coolwell site.

A master plan for the Madison Heights community is another $200,000 project. Rodgers said the county is working with HDR, Inc., a Nebraska-based company that is involved in planning future redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run medical facility in Madison Heights that closed last year.

Rodgers said HDR could do the master plan for Madison Heights with a focus on developing vacant and underused parcels between the James River, Virginia 130 and the U.S. 29 Bypass.

Another project is improving security at the Amherst courthouse, an estimated $453,000 project the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said is needed. Wilkes said the project could be done in two phases over a few years with $200,000 in the county’s supplemental budget this upcoming year and the remaining portion going into the following year.

“Frankly you can have all the security in the world, but as we can see things can happen,” Pugh said, referencing recent events of civil unrest across the country. “We live in crazy times.”