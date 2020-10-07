Amherst supervisors look at ways to grow, improve county in upcoming years

The board is awaiting a study from Lit Communities, a consultant to the county and Amherst County Public Schools division on broadband improvements, for improving service across the county. The report is expected to come forward this month.

Supervisors also discussed a need for driving more residential and business growth. Supervisor David Pugh said the Madison Heights community has much vacant land and infrastructure is in place for it to be used again.

The board also discussed ways to recruit and retain families, especially younger ones, by working to secure more attractions or activities to keep them in Amherst.

“I think that’s where we are lacking,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said.

“A job is the best thing to attract anyone,” Pugh said. “That’s the key.”

Rodgers said the county is eager for CVTC in Madison Heights, which is in the process of closing after more than 100 years as a facility for residents with disabilities, to find a future use that will create jobs for the Lynchburg region. A redevelopment plan for the campus, which no longer has any residents and minimal employee activity, is underway to market the site to developers and interested parties.