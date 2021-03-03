Amherst supervisors not in favor of meals tax hike, support funding fourth ambulance

The measure was expected to cost $200,000 but the line item has been reduced to $100,000, as the county can hire two additional emergency medical service workers rather than two.

Another $58,500 would go toward bonus pay and education incentives EMS employees, which County Administrator Dean Rodgers said is beneficial for retaining staff.

“I want to suggest to you that there is no point in hiring more people if we can’t hang on to the ones we’ve got, and attrition has been an issue for us,” Rodgers said.

The board decided on funding the $158,500 through a series of cuts within the existing operational budget out of more than $434,000 in potential spending reductions.

Pugh said the county doesn’t yet know extent of costs to operate a new transfer station for solid waste, which is now slated for completion in March 2022 because of weather delays. He added those expenses of hauling waste in and out of the center could have significant effects on county budgeting.

Brian Thacker, director of public works, said because of recent inclement weather the November target date for completion of the new transfer station has been pushed back to March 1, 2022. The new center will be built on the site of the county’s landfill in Madison Heights.