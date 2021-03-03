Amherst supervisors not in favor of meals tax hike, support funding fourth ambulance

The majority of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors is leaning against a 2-percentage- point increase to the county’s meals tax as a potential revenue source in the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, a measure county staff estimates could bring in as much as $550,000 annually.
Supervisors have discussed the possible tax following recent state legislation that opened up meal taxes as a way to create revenue for counties. The county’s current meals tax is 4%.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said during a Feb. 23 budget work session she favors a 2-percentage- point increase and setting aside the revenue stream for a specific use such as public safety.
“I truly believe if we’re going to raise taxes on somebody, they ought to be able to see what it’s going for,” Tucker said.
Other board members said they favor waiting a year to see how a new cigarette tax that goes into effect July does, along with the revenue effects of a recent change affecting the Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax.
The new cigarette tax of 27 cents per pack is anticipated to bring in about $400,000, down from an initial forecast of $1 million or more.
“I don’t want to raise taxes,” Vice Chair David Pugh said in opposing a meals tax hike.
No mention of a real estate tax rate increase has been discussed so far in recent fiscal year 2022 budget talks.
“If I were looking for a tax increase, I’d go to the meals [tax],” Chair Jennifer Moore said. “I just don’t want to do it next [fiscal] year.”
Waiting allows the board to get more firm numbers on revenue projections for future budget planning, according to Moore.
“It’s all been an estimate, somewhere between $400,000 and the sky,” Moore said of the cigarette tax. “I’d rather wait and see what happens with that so we know what we’re getting.”
The county’s general fund is projected at $45 million, including level funding the Amherst County Public Schools division at $13.9 million, according to county documents.
The board opted against adjusting revenue assumptions to build in a $273,166 increase.
“I personally like the conservative estimates on the revenue,” Moore said.
Tucker agreed. “If we’ve got money left over at the end of the fiscal year, as we sometimes do, we have a cushion,” Tucker said.
The board’s priorities include funding a fourth ambulance to serve the county, a measure officials said would improve response times to emergencies and help ease the workload for current staff.
The measure was expected to cost $200,000 but the line item has been reduced to $100,000, as the county can hire two additional emergency medical service workers rather than two.
Another $58,500 would go toward bonus pay and education incentives EMS employees, which County Administrator Dean Rodgers said is beneficial for retaining staff.
“I want to suggest to you that there is no point in hiring more people if we can’t hang on to the ones we’ve got, and attrition has been an issue for us,” Rodgers said.
The board decided on funding the $158,500 through a series of cuts within the existing operational budget out of more than $434,000 in potential spending reductions.
Pugh said the county doesn’t yet know extent of costs to operate a new transfer station for solid waste, which is now slated for completion in March 2022 because of weather delays. He added those expenses of hauling waste in and out of the center could have significant effects on county budgeting.
Brian Thacker, director of public works, said because of recent inclement weather the November target date for completion of the new transfer station has been pushed back to March 1, 2022. The new center will be built on the site of the county’s landfill in Madison Heights.
The county can make it through the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, with a balanced budget, Rodgers said, but in summer 2022 the county’s expenses will outpace revenue. Tucker said she thinks the county is missing out on an opportunity with the meals tax measure.
“… We’ve asked our staff to cut as much as they can cut,” Tucker said. “We’re still not giving our citizens anything. I mean, we’re giving them very little. And I don’t want to cut services for our citizens.”