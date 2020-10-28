Amherst supervisors OK special exception for vehicle storage area

A special exception request allowing a parking area for trucks, campers and equipment on a 7-acre site just south of Sundown Drive on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst has received approval from the county’s board of supervisors.
The board voted unanimously during its Oct. 20 meeting to grant the request for Timothy Waldren, of Lynchburg, to use the vacant lot on agricultural residential-zoned land for his business.
All trucks, campers and retailers will be screened through landscaping on U.S. 29, according to a condition the county imposed.
“We certainly want to make sure we protect our corridor,” Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said of the landscaping requirements.
The parking area is for licensed and operative vehicles, Bryant said.
“We don’t want it to turn into a junkyard,” he said.
Waldren told supervisors the site would be used mainly as a storage facility and allows him to relocate his operation from Lynchburg to Amherst. He does much business with Grief Inc., an Amherst-based manufacturing company, which makes the move advantageous, Bryant told supervisors.
“This is a gateway to the county so I’m very concerned about the appearance of this corridor,” Supervisor Tom Martin said of U.S. 29 and the need for landscaping.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker told Waldren the county wants to remove regulatory barriers to the property and his plans.
“We thank you for wanting to do business in Amherst County,” Tucker said to Waldren.
The lot is about 100 feet off U.S. 29, according to the application. All vehicles shall be parked in a designated area consistent with the submitted site plan, according to the county.
Also during the meeting, supervisors voted to approve spending $58,288 for the Amherst Fire Department to replace an air compressor used to fill firefighting breathing tanks with clean air. The fire department, Virginia State Police and the Amherst County Public Safety department use the compressor on a regular basis.
Martin, chief of the Amherst Fire Department, abstained from the discussion and vote.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!