Amherst supervisors OK special exception for vehicle storage area

A special exception request allowing a parking area for trucks, campers and equipment on a 7-acre site just south of Sundown Drive on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst has received approval from the county’s board of supervisors.

The board voted unanimously during its Oct. 20 meeting to grant the request for Timothy Waldren, of Lynchburg, to use the vacant lot on agricultural residential-zoned land for his business.

All trucks, campers and retailers will be screened through landscaping on U.S. 29, according to a condition the county imposed.

“We certainly want to make sure we protect our corridor,” Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said of the landscaping requirements.

The parking area is for licensed and operative vehicles, Bryant said.

“We don’t want it to turn into a junkyard,” he said.

Waldren told supervisors the site would be used mainly as a storage facility and allows him to relocate his operation from Lynchburg to Amherst. He does much business with Grief Inc., an Amherst-based manufacturing company, which makes the move advantageous, Bryant told supervisors.