Amherst supervisors pursue debt refinancing measures, aim to save for future projects

Seeking to take advantage of low interest rates, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved two resolutions Sept. 15 backing a process to refinance millions of dollars in debt, borrow money for future projects and reduce long-term debt service costs.
The county is pursuing a plan to refund obligations on several past county projects the board borrowed money for through the Virginia Public School Authority and the Virginia Resources Authority. The board proposes refinancing $1.85 million of debt through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan, $3.57 million in debt to the VRA, repaying $3.4 million on another loan and borrowing up to $6 million in new money for a list of potential solid waste projects, all through a lease-finance transaction with the Virginia Resources Authority, according to county documents.
“It is anticipated this would result in substantial savings over the next 25 years, likely over $1 million,” a Sept. 15 report from County Administrator Dean Rodgers to the board states.
The first bond set for refinancing is a 2007 bond in the principal amount of $2.42 million sold to the USDA to finance the county’s animal shelter. Refinancing it likely would save more than $600,000 in debt service over the life of the loan.
The second bond from 2017 in a principal amount of $5.35 million for several county projects currently held by VRA is expected to save about $110,000 over the remaining life of the loan through refinancing.
In 2017, the county issued a $4 million bond to Truist Bank, then BB&T, to finance improvements to the county landfill, of which $3.4 million remains outstanding, according to county documents.
However, the board decided last year to close the landfill and build a new solid waste transfer station on that site in Madison Heights to haul waste to another locality. In paying off the remaining debt and entering into a $14 million bond sale to VRA, the county plans to set aside $4 million to $6 million, depending on a specific amount the board chooses, for improvements to the solid waste system.
The county is starting construction on a new transfer station and solid waste center on Boxwood Farm Road in northern Amherst County in the near future.
Rodgers said during a recent meeting each financing option gives the county a lower debt service payment. “In every case we’re saving money,” Rodgers said.
The additional money helps reduce the draw on the county’s recurring revenue streams and frees up spending for other long-term needs, he said.
“This is an opportunity to seize,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said during a recent meeting, referring to building up savings.
The county also is refinancing up to $8.5 million to the Virginia Public School Authority for a 2016 loan for improvements to the Amherst County Public Schools division’s HVAC and control systems, which led to energy savings. The county anticipates at least $40,000 per year in debt service savings with $450,000 over the life of the loan, according to county documents.
Brian Thacker, director of public works, presented a draft list of up to 11 line items of solid waste- related improvements totaling $1.8 million if a $5 million loan option is used and another $1,195,000 in two other projects, including a potential new solid waste convenience center in the southern end of Madison Heights, if the board decides to go up to $6 million.
Supervisor Tom Martin said as of the Sept. 15 meeting he personally was not ready to decide what to spend any savings on toward in regard to solid waste projects.
Supervisor David Pugh said he uses the solid waste site on Coolwell Road and it’s constantly busy as far as he can tell. “It probably would help if we have some place else in Madison Heights people could use,” Pugh said of waste disposal.
“If we’re going to build another [waste] center further south, it will take the pressure off the Coolwell site,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said. The board has made no decisions yet regarding the spending.
Michael Lockaby, the county’s attorney, told supervisors the board would have to spend the majority of its financing proceeds within several years.
“You can’t let the grass grow under your feet,” Lockaby said.
