Amherst supervisors restore items previously cut in county fiscal budget

With $468,900 more revenue than expected, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has restored several items previously considered but scrapped in the county’s fiscal year 2020-21.
During its Sept. 15 meeting the board learned the revenue drop was less than forecasted.
The largest line item is $400,000 to replace the county’s current 31-year-old software system for handling finances and accounting, which staff has described as a much-needed improvement to make operations more efficient. The county projects the overall expense is $1.2 million over a three-year period and the upgrade was nixed earlier this year when the board curtailed spending, particularly in the capital improvement plan, to offset the negative effects of the pandemic.
As of press time Sept. 22, the virus had reached 379 cases. 12 hospitalizations and four deaths in Amherst County.
Stacey Wilkes, director of finance, said the sales taxes and meals taxes were not hit hard as expected, although some local restaurants have closed, meals tax revenue is only off by about $90,000.
“We really only took a hit one month; we were down 34% and it came back up,” Wilkes said of tax money generated from customers eating at restaurants.
Supervisors decided during a Sept. 15 meeting to move forward with the software upgrade, a process set to include hiring a consultant and bringing in more cost estimates hopeful to save the county money in the long run.
“Remember, consultants cost money,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.
Jackie Viar, director of information technology who serves a committee of seven county departments tasked with probing the software overhaul, said cost estimates can vary drastically and a consultant can help the county find a “happy medium” that meets a wide range of needs.
“Sooner or later we need to bite the bullet and do that,” Pugh said of the software overhaul. “We put it off several years. It’s going to have to be done.”
Viar said she believes bids may come in lower than the county is projecting for a software upgrade that could last a few decades for county staff.
“We need a system that is going to serve everyone,” Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said of the project. “…When we do encumber this expense it is a program that will benefit everyone the best that we can. We need to make sure it’s going to address the need of every person using it.”
The $468,906 is recurring revenue, which means the board can expect it to show up again in future years. The board decided to use $45,734 of that money to hire a full-time position serving at-risk youth and another $15,000 for email capacity needs.
Supervisors also approved appropriating $46,994 to an assistant director’s position for the Amherst County Department of Social Services and another $10,000 for a performance management system, which will come from an unobligated general fund of more than $5 million. The performance management system will replace the county’s “antiquated and practically useless” paper appraisal system,” Rodgers said.
“It is a system that allows for objective measures of performance that will be helpful in moving us toward merit-based salary increases,” Rodgers said.
Pugh said he prefers not dipping into the unobligated fund and wants to replenish it instead of drawing from that source. Prior to COVID-19 hitting in March, the board was considering raising the real estate tax rate for the first time in four years by as high as 6 cents per $100 of assessed revenue to plan for future needs.
“I want to avoid that,” Pugh said of resuming tax increase talks. “I don’t want to be in that situation again.”
Rodgers said inflation and costs of running the county’s government outpacing revenue factored into the tax increase proposal that eventually was nixed.
“At some point in the future inflation will catch us again, unless we generate more business revenue,” Rodgers said. “We’re doing what we can with what we’ve got to not raise taxes.”
The board is trying to hold onto as much money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act (CARES) money as possible for broadband expansion efforts as it awaits a study on improving countywide from its consultant company, Lit Communities, according to dialogue during the Sept. 15 meeting. The report is expected this fall.
The county received $5.5 million in CARES money and has about $1.8 million in potential use from savings from using the stimulus toward public safety employees’ salaries to go toward broadband projects. Supervisors recently awarded $500,000 from the CARES money to award a fiber broadband project to Central Virginia Electric Cooperative in the New Glasgow area and the county anticipates another $450,000 to come from Amherst County Public Schools for the expansion efforts.
The county normally spends $1 million or more from its unobligated general fund, but this year held it at $250,000 prior to the Sept. 15 meeting because of the crisis, Rodgers said. The board also is eyeing potential revenue of a $1 million and higher from a possible meals tax increase and cigarette tax, which is targeted in funding future capital improvement projects, according to Rodgers.
“We got blessed with a lot of [CARES] money,” Pugh said of the county weathering the fiscal storm this year.
