Amherst supervisors restore items previously cut in county fiscal budget

“It is a system that allows for objective measures of performance that will be helpful in moving us toward merit-based salary increases,” Rodgers said.

Pugh said he prefers not dipping into the unobligated fund and wants to replenish it instead of drawing from that source. Prior to COVID-19 hitting in March, the board was considering raising the real estate tax rate for the first time in four years by as high as 6 cents per $100 of assessed revenue to plan for future needs.

“I want to avoid that,” Pugh said of resuming tax increase talks. “I don’t want to be in that situation again.”

Rodgers said inflation and costs of running the county’s government outpacing revenue factored into the tax increase proposal that eventually was nixed.

“At some point in the future inflation will catch us again, unless we generate more business revenue,” Rodgers said. “We’re doing what we can with what we’ve got to not raise taxes.”

The board is trying to hold onto as much money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act (CARES) money as possible for broadband expansion efforts as it awaits a study on improving countywide from its consultant company, Lit Communities, according to dialogue during the Sept. 15 meeting. The report is expected this fall.