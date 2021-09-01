Amherst supervisors voice support for Rosie's locating in Madison Heights

Less than three months before Amherst County voters decide on a referendum that could pave the way for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to build a facility in Madison Heights, the county’s board of supervisors is voicing support for the business.
During an Aug. 23 retreat at Sweet Briar College, board members said they favor drafting a formal statement of county government support for the project in September. Owned and operated by Virginia-based Colonial Downs Group, Rosie’s has opened six locations in Virginia since 2019, including New Kent County, Richmond, Vinton, Dumfries, Collinsville and Hampton.
Aaron Gomes, chief operations officer of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, said the Richmond company plans to build a new facility in the Seminole Plaza shopping center next to Big Lots, an estimated $40 million project that would feature historical horse racing machines, a restaurant and bar. The off-track betting facility is for ages 18 and up, according to its website.
The business’s potential presence in Amherst County has stirred debate among residents, with supporters citing added tax revenue and a needed business boost in Madison Heights while detractors point to concerns about gambling addiction and effects they feel are detrimental to the community. A referendum on pari-mutuel wagering is on the ballot for county voters to weigh in during the Nov. 2 election.
Claudia Tucker, of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said she favors a statement of support from the board on Rosie’s coming to the county. She said she doesn’t want Amherst County to miss out on a major business that could help economic development efforts thrive.
“We have an opportunity that may never come back,” Tucker said.
Gomes said a Rosie’s in Madison Heights is set to bring 100 jobs paying a minimum of $15 an hour and a tax revenue stream of $1.9 million to Amherst County from gaming, sales, meals, real estate and personal property taxes. The average customer spends about $50 while visiting for entertainment, including historic racing games, food and drinks, and the business also includes live horse betting and a gift shop, according to Gomes.
He said the emporium would be well-protected with security staff and cameras and he encourages residents to visit one to see firsthand a “very safe, friendly, fun atmosphere.”
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he just fielded a phone call from a resident concerned with the addictive nature a pari-mutuel gaming emporium would bring to the county. Ayers asked what control the county government has over ABC stores or the sale of liquor in the county as far as its effects.
“It’s all about choice and people taking initiative to be educated themselves about what it is,” Ayers said of Rosie’s.
He said board members constantly hear from residents that “we want this, we want that” in terms of business development and they lose sight of the costs involved.
“What do we do as a board when we want [Amherst County] to grow?” Ayers said.
He said Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is a legitimate business that has upheld commitments to localities in which it has located and is willing to invest in a project that would bring needed tax revenue that better positions the board to not have to increase real estate taxes on residents.
“If they don’t do business in Amherst County, they are going to do it in Central Virginia somewhere,” Ayers said. “If we don’t get tax revenue from our businesses, it is going to have to come from [residents].”
Gomes said another benefit Amherst would receive from the business is a draw of visitors from other localities. Amherst County officials routinely have spoken of needed opportunities and incentives to draw people from across the James River rather than watching development and projects go to Lynchburg and Forest.
Ayers said the financial boost from Rosie’s would also aid funding public infrastructure expansion the county desperately needs.
“These folks will help us do that,” Ayers said.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers added: “They have a constitutional right to be here.”