Amherst town budget proposal includes 1.4% pay raise, keeps tax rates and fees level

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said council will schedule a retreat session, which Carter added could take place in early June, and discuss uses for the stimulus money when more information is known. Once town officials get a handle on the scope of uses, Tuggle said spending decisions would come back for a formal vote.

No one spoke for or against the new budget during a public hearing on April 14. Council is expected to adopt it during its May 12 meeting.

Council OKs reduced water rate for Amherst pool

In another matter during the April 14 meeting, council considered a request from leaders of the Amherst Recreation Center’s pool at 528 Kenmore Road in Amherst seeking a reduce water rate.

Kevin Tolley, the Amherst Recreation Center’s president, said for 58 years to the nonprofit has operated as a low-cost attraction and has about 80 family members. The largest expense in past years has been the water bill and couldn’t open last year because of the pandemic. The 120,000-gallon pool is planned to reopen this summer, according to ARC leaders who addressed council.