The Town of Amherst’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget includes a general fund of $1.9 million, about a 25% increase, and proposes a 7% raise for town employees.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said the proposed budget is focused on Amherst Town Council’s strategic plan, including money for land acquisition related to parks and recreation efforts and investing in capital improvement needs.

“There’s a lot in this budget that works to implement what the council said they want,” McGuffin said, adding: “There is a strong interest on the part of the citizenry and the council to do more with recreation.”

The increase in the general fund is driven largely by one-time capital improvement costs, McGuffin said.

“For many years, we have been very fiscally conservative and had very strong financial practices. The town is in very good shape financially,” McGuffin said. “We have better than an entire year’s worth of reserve in each one of our funds and that has had everything to do with making sure that we are appropriately geared to be able to take care of our infrastructure in times of need.”

The town has had a “fairly robust year” in both meals and sales tax revenue, McGuffin said. The town government has 31 employees, a dozen of whom are part-time.

For the second year in a row in 2022, the town dealt with an inflation rate exceeding 7% and in addition many of the town’s set costs increased at a higher rate, including necessary chemicals for water treatment and equipment for police officers, according to McGuffin.

While delays in the supply chain have been a challenge with projects and personnel costs have increased with inflation, the town’s positive revenue growth has healthy fund balances without increases in tax or utility rates, McGuffin wrote in a budget narrative to council.

A renovation of the town’s water treatment plant and a sewer rehabilitation project will be completed or be nearly finished in the new fiscal year that starts July 1, according to McGuffin. Council’s decision to focus federal American Rescue Plan Act money, $2.2 million for the purpose of offsetting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, on capital investments in wastewater infrastructure has provided an increased level of service and pollution control at the plant, she said.

“Council, staff, and our engineer should be proud of the quick decision making on this project, which allowed the Town to obligate those funds in advance of the worst of the market increases,” McGuffin wrote in the budget proposal narrative.

McGuffin wrote that while the economy is creating several increased expenditure lines beyond the town’s control, the budget proposal recommends only one change to any rate, fee or tax: a targeted increase in garbage fees from $10.60 to $12 per month.

The meals and beverage tax, a major source of revenue for the town government, is proposed to remain level at 6%, and the zero rate for real estate tax will stay in effect. The annual vehicle license fee for motor vehicles, trucks and motorcycles is proposed at $25 per year for cars, $11 for motorcycles and $8 for trailers.

In addition to the 7.04% proposed pay raise, employees may receive pay hikes commensurate with completion of career development goals, according to McGuffin. Health insurance costs increased by about 8%, she said.

McGuffin is recommending addition of two new town positions: one to oversee and conduct proper maintenance of both the water and wastewater treatment plant, which is aimed at eliminating current overtime costs; the other is a worker focused on landscaping in the maintenance department.

The budget proposal also recommends increasing funding for the late June First Responders Parade because of rising costs of fireworks and interest in having a larger and longer event with live bands performing. The fiscal plan also includes $250,000 for land acquisition purposes, should council choose to purchase property for any park or recreational activities.

The proposal also recommends a 50% increase in pay for the mayor and town council based upon stipends for similar-sized jurisdictions in the state and that the six elected positions have the same increases in the future that are given to town staff.

No one spoke on the budget or related capital improvement plan during a public hearing at council’s April 12 meeting.

The budget is slated for adoption at council’s May 10 meeting. Council will hold another meeting on the budget plan prior to the adoption vote.