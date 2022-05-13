Amherst town budget with raises approved

Amherst Town Council has approved the $3.9 million 2022-23 fiscal year budget for the town that includes a 7.4% raise for employees and braces for many effects of inflation.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said the town continues to be well positioned fiscally with a well-trained workforce and fund balances that continue to be healthy and mostly increasing. Inflation in 2021 was the highest in decades and construction costs for projects continue to escalate, but sales tax revenue, a major revenue for the town, was higher than anticipated, according to McGuffin.

“While decision-making in these turbulent times on the appropriate expenditure of funds is challenging, the Town’s overall position leaves us with positive options,” McGuffin wrote in an memo on the budget to council.

Meals and beverage tax revenue, another major funding source for the town, also has rebounded beyond expected amounts during the pandemic, she said. The budget set to take effect July 1 contains no increases to any taxes, fees or rates and the real estate and personal property tax rates remain at zero.

The town received $2.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, a response to the many effects of COVID-19, and most of that will go toward a sludge dewaterer, an infrastructure upgrade in utility operations that McGuffin said will bring the town’s wastewater plant up to the next level of efficiency and technology.

The town used about 10% of its ARPA money for lost revenue replacement and anticipates no further use of that money in any future year for any recurring expense line, according to McGuffin.

The water treatment plant renovation project continues in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and upon completion of that upgrade staff recommends a review of debts in the town’s water fund as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process next year, as good opportunities may be in line to pay some of that down, according to McGuffin.

The 7.4% salary increase planned for town employees has a cap of $60,000 on which it is applied, which McGuffin said is to keep higher-paid staff from “running away from the rest of staff” in terms of a difference in pay. The budget includes a full-time position, an assistant position converted from part-time who will spend half time in the town’s police department and also work at town hall assisting with grants management and community development initiatives.

For donations, the town is giving $12,500 to the Amherst Fire Department for operational costs, $3,000 to the Village Garden Club of Amherst for civic beautification efforts and $2,500 each to the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society and food bank supplies for Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a local nonprofit.

Council’s approval was 3-1, with member Sharon Turner opposed and member Andrá Higginbotham absent.

“I commend staff for doing this difficult task each year,” said Vice Mayor Rachel Carton.

“This was a particularly bad year, too,” Councilor Ken Watts said.

In other news:

Council approved an ordinance that prohibits placement of trash cans in the public right-of-way of town streets other than at designated trash collection times or the evening before pickup. Town code says "such containers shall be placed at the curb in front of the dwelling or place of business after 6 p.m. of the day preceding the scheduled trash pickup.”

In a separate vote, council renewed a contract with County Waste Southwest Virginia, LLC for curbside waste collection through Dec. 31, 2023, which includes a new condition giving the town the option to remove trashcans belonging to County Waste left in the public right-of-way of town streets.

An ongoing effort among Amherst County officials and the Virginia Department of Transportation to extend Lynchburg Road, which would connect the Amherst Visitors Center to Depot Street, received council's approval for a land donation from the county. Council set a public hearing for requesting VDOT's maintenance of the road, along with adopting an agreement for stormwater facilities as part of the project. County officials have said the road extension is beneficial for the purpose of giving many who frequent the Camp Trapezium brewery another option for getting to U.S. 60 without going through residential neighborhoods. "VDOT really saw this as a benefit for everyone in the community and they are happy to complete it," McGuffin said.

Watts suggested a measure that the town allow friends, family or any community member to sponsor a flag to honor a specific veteran that town staff would install for display in the town. "I think any place in town is acceptable to me as long as the families are happy with the location," said Watts. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said because the flags would go on utility poles the matter should go to council's utilities committee for discussion, review and a recommendation to council. "It’s an excellent idea — by far — but I think we need some rules," Tuggle said.

