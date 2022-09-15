Amherst Town Council appoints interim member

Amherst Town Council appointed a new member Wednesday to fill a vacancy following the recent resignation of Rachel Carton, who served on council for more than five years.

After a closed session discussion, council voted to appoint Doug Thompson to the role. Thompson operates a certified public accountant firm in Amherst.

He is husband of Rachel Thompson, a former councilor who served two terms from 2013 to 2016 and is the daughter of Judith Elkins, the first woman to serve on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

Doug Thompson said he's lived in the area more than 20 years and looks forward to joining council.

"I’m excited. It’s big shoes to fill," Thompson said. "Rachel Carton has been a bedrock to the community, done a great job. I’m just looking forward to helping and hoping I can live up to the legacy that she left."

He said he's trying to help council and the town government move forward in its endeavors.

Council approved a resolution Wednesday honoring Carton, who recently moved to Florida and held the town's vice mayor role.

Thompson was the only applicant for the position, according to Town Manager Sara McGuffin. She said because Carton's effective resignation date of Aug. 22 came within a 90-day window of the Nov. 8 election, a special election for the vacant seat cannot be held this year.

Thompson will serve until Nov. 6, 2023 when a special election will be held, pending an order from an Amherst Circuit Court judge, according to the town.

After the Nov. 8 election where the mayor seat and two council seats are on the ballot, council will reorganize and appoint a new vice mayor, unless a situation arises where the role is needed prior to the election, McGuffin said.

Carton's husband, Ed Carton, also recently resigned from the town's board of zoning appeals. Council voted Sept. 14 to recommend an Amherst Circuit Court judge appoint Rachel Thompson to that role.