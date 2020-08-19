Amherst Town Council approves resuming water cutoffs in September

After recent months of not imposing water service cutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst Town Council voted unanimously during its Aug. 12 meeting to resume them in September.
According to information presented to council, the town has 17 accounts on the normal cutoff list and an additional 13 accounts that are more than a month delinquent. Council accepted the utility committee’s recommendation to resume cutoffs next month, advise residents with delinquent accounts of the move and give those account holders an opportunity to get on a repayment plan to make their accounts current by the end of the year.
No waiver of interest, penalties or fees would be in place when cutoffs resume, according to council’s action.
“... Many communities are looking now at how to handle utility cutoffs,” Interim Town Manager Kimball Payne said.
Payne told council that staff understands legislation could potentially come about in a special session of the Virginia General Assembly that could affect utility cutoffs, but as of Aug. 12 staff was not aware of any such bills that had been filed.
“We’ll watch that and see what happens,” Payne said.
Councilman Ken Watts, who sits on the utilities committee, said no one has claimed to town staff as of Aug. 12 a COVID-19 hardship as the reason for being behind on payments. The town will work with customers on a case-by-case basis, Watts said.
“If we hear any extraordinary circumstances, we’ll certainly consider that,” Payne said of working with customers.
Council certifies second round of CARES money Town Council also during the Aug. 12 meeting certified the receipt of a second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, which totals $190,633.
The influx of federal money is to help local governments offset the effects of COVID-19. Amherst County has received $5.5 million, of which $381,266 is in the town government’s coffers.
While council has made no decisions on the majority of the CARES money, town staff in recent months suggested a grant program to help businesses struggling during the pandemic and reimbursing direct expenses such as cleaning, personal protective equipment and technology for staff to work from home.
Council in June also approved a policy that authorizes supplemental hazard pay for public safety employees subject to working in hazardous conditions during a declared state of emergency. The policy applies to the Town of Amherst Police Department and CARES Act money would cover it.
Payne said he and a few other staff members want to talk about ways to spend the money by the Dec. 30 deadline and bring suggestions to the town’s finance committee, which would report to the full council on the matter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!