Amherst Town Council OKs $1.9M in federal ARPA money for major utility project

The majority of the Town of Amherst government’s $2.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money will go toward a major utility project, town officials have decided.

Amherst Town Council voted Sept. 14 to spend $1.9 million of the ARPA money for a centrifuge project at the town’s wastewater plant.

“This is a piece of equipment that will dewater sludge at our wastewater treatment plant, making the final step in our waste treatment process more efficient,” Town Manager Sara McGuffin said.

A portion of the town’s ARPA money distributed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic went to cover just more than $226,000 in lost revenue for 2020, which has been applied toward town capital needs and salaries, according to McGuffin.

The centrifuge project includes a construction bid award of $1.5 million to Littleton and Associates, Inc. The project costs also include equipment and a 10% contingency of roughly $182,000 that McGuffin said would prefer not to be spent.

“This does fit within your ARPA funds and would require no additional funds of town money at all,” McGuffin told council. “This fits squarely in with what the ARPA money is intended for.”

Councilor Ken Watts said the project will bring the utility system up to speed in a needed area.

In awarding the construction bid and overall project cost, the town has designated most of its ARPA money a year before the deadline to use it.

Council also approved an additional project for a generator at town’s Waugh’s Ferry pump station, which is part of the town’s utility infrastructure system and provides water to Sweet Briar College, as well as covering added engineering costs from a renovation to the water treatment plant. Those combined expenses are $66,500, according to town documents.

In other news:

Council granted permission for IRON Lives, a local youth leadership and development program, to host a 5K run on April 23 in the town. The event’s route is from Amherst County High School to the town’s traffic light on South Main Street and back. Derrick Brown, founder and board chair of IRON Lives, said the event will mark the program’s 12th run since it formed in 2009 and is the second during the pandemic. Council also voted to close streets for the Amherst Christmas Parade slated for the evening of Dec. 2 with a theme of “Blue Christmas.” McGuffin said the event is planned to be bigger and better this year.

A request from the Village Garden Club of Amherst for lighting three of the town’s welcome signs at night received council support. Installing lights at the signs on U.S. 29 North, U.S. 29 South and U.S. 60 West combined cost roughly $12,700. Councilor Janice Wheaton said the move is an exciting one for the town that doesn’t cost much.