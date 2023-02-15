Amherst Town Council approved a resolution Feb. 8 honoring the life of Willie Allen Ogden Jr., who died Dec. 29.

The resolution states Ogden was a highly respected citizen of the town and a longtime resident of the community who rendered loyal and dedicated service as a business operator and with his career in public service.

Ogden was a firefighter who joined the Amherst Fire Department in 1971 and became first assistant chief. In that role he directed construction of the new fire station as well as specification and purchase of three fire trucks, the resolution states.

A graduate of Amherst County High School, Ogden operated Burch and Ogden, an appliances store on South Main Street in Amherst, and married his high school sweetheart Angelia, whom he called “Cookie,” in 1978, the fire department said in a recent Facebook post on his passing.

He served the town faithfully for more than 30 years in the department and was an honorary member.

“Willie Allen Ogden Jr., ‘W.A’ is a true hero to many, but most importantly to his wife, daughter, grandchildren, and other family members, and, the loss of this great man is felt deeply within the Amherst community by his colleagues, his friends and his family,” the resolution states, adding: “He will never be forgotten.”

