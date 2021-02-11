 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst town hall gets roof replacement following wind damage

Amherst town hall gets roof replacement following wind damage

20210218_amh_news_brief_roof_p1

A crew works on replacing the roof at the Amherst Town Hall building on Feb. 10. 

 Justin Faulconer

The Amherst Town Hall municipal building is receiving a new roof after a recent wind event damaged it and caused subsequent water damage inside town council chambers, according to town officials. 

The damage was discovered the morning of Jan. 25, said Town Manager Sara Carter. That weekend's storm caused damage to the roof's metal framework and council chambers had the worst of the interior damage, she said. 

Town Council held its Feb. 10 meeting in the Amherst County administration building's meeting room because of the work. Carter said the new roof cost about $46,000.

The roof was replaced down to its foundations and the majority of the work is completed, Carter said in an email Thursday.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert