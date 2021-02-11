Amherst town hall gets roof replacement following wind damage

The Amherst Town Hall municipal building is receiving a new roof after a recent wind event damaged it and caused subsequent water damage inside town council chambers, according to town officials.

The damage was discovered the morning of Jan. 25, said Town Manager Sara Carter. That weekend's storm caused damage to the roof's metal framework and council chambers had the worst of the interior damage, she said.

Town Council held its Feb. 10 meeting in the Amherst County administration building's meeting room because of the work. Carter said the new roof cost about $46,000.

The roof was replaced down to its foundations and the majority of the work is completed, Carter said in an email Thursday.

