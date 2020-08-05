Amherst town hall meeting planned on proposed tax measures

A town hall meeting is planned for Aug. 18 to gather residents’ feedback on several potential tax changes under the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ consideration.
The county is proposing to raise the meals tax from 4% to 6%, a move that could bring in an estimated $500,000 a year in revenue, County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said. The board also is mulling a cigarette tax at 27 cents per pack, 25 cents of which would go into the county coffers and two of which stay with the retailer. The possible cigarette tax, authorized through a state law that took effect July 1 allowing counties to tax up to 40 cents a pack, is estimated to generate $1 million in annual revenue.
Rodgers said the town hall would allow a format for residents to ask questions about the measures, which would begin in 2021 if approved.
“This is a topic that should be important to people,” Rodgers recently told supervisors.
During a July 30 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, board of supervisors chairwoman Claudia Tucker was asked about the timing of the meals tax increase. Tucker said the state recently opened the door with new legislation for counties in increasing the meals tax.
“Of course, we can only do taxes the state allows us to,” Tucker said. “In the past we were not able to increase that type of tax.”
Tucker said no final decisions have been made on where additional revenue would go and she feels public safety, a crucial but expensive service, is an area in which to invest. The money also could be earmarked for broadband improvements, she said.
“We’re not short of needs in Amherst County,” Tucker said.
Other proposed changes also include eliminating the merchant’s capital tax, a local tax on a business owner’s capital, or inventory on hand as of Jan. 1; factoring in depreciation of assets for the business equipment tax; and initiating a Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax on all business types in the county.
The BPOL change proposes the county tax 20 cents per $100 of gross receipts on gas, diesel and kerosene retail fuel; 8 cents per $100 of net receipts on gas, diesel and kerosene after state and federal taxes; and 5 cents per $100 of gross wholesale purchases, according to Rodgers. Rodgers said the tax changes are not designed to negatively affect local “mom and pop” stores that sell gasoline.
The $305,000 anticipated revenue from the proposed business license move would offset the $300,000 lost from repealing the merchant’s capital tax, which means the county is not positioned to lose revenue.
Rodgers has said the additional revenue would help the county invest more in capital improvement projects, or items in the county budget exceeding $50,000, and better position the board not to rely solely on real estate taxes for more revenue.
The county’s cost to run local government is outpacing revenue and planning for inflation and other rising expenses was a major point of discussion in the recent fiscal year 2020-21 budget process. Supervisors refrained from raising the real estate tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value because of the fiscal effects of COVID-19 and were close to enacting a real estate tax increase prior to the pandemic severely affecting the local economy in March.
County staff and constitutional officers will help provide answers to any questions and concerns voiced during the town hall.
“I’m not a tax expert,” Supervisor David Pugh said of the need to ensure appropriate staff available.
Tucker encourages residents to come to the town hall and voice any concerns or opinions. The board wants to hear what residents have to say on the matter and the town hall setting offers a flexible format for dialogue, she added.
“This is going to be a back-and-forth environment,” Tucker said.
The town hall is planned during the board’s 7 p.m. regular meeting at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst.
