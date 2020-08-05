Amherst town hall meeting planned on proposed tax measures

A town hall meeting is planned for Aug. 18 to gather residents’ feedback on several potential tax changes under the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ consideration.

The county is proposing to raise the meals tax from 4% to 6%, a move that could bring in an estimated $500,000 a year in revenue, County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said. The board also is mulling a cigarette tax at 27 cents per pack, 25 cents of which would go into the county coffers and two of which stay with the retailer. The possible cigarette tax, authorized through a state law that took effect July 1 allowing counties to tax up to 40 cents a pack, is estimated to generate $1 million in annual revenue.

Rodgers said the town hall would allow a format for residents to ask questions about the measures, which would begin in 2021 if approved.

“This is a topic that should be important to people,” Rodgers recently told supervisors.

During a July 30 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, board of supervisors chairwoman Claudia Tucker was asked about the timing of the meals tax increase. Tucker said the state recently opened the door with new legislation for counties in increasing the meals tax.

“Of course, we can only do taxes the state allows us to,” Tucker said. “In the past we were not able to increase that type of tax.”

Tucker said no final decisions have been made on where additional revenue would go and she feels public safety, a crucial but expensive service, is an area in which to invest. The money also could be earmarked for broadband improvements, she said.