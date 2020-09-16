 Skip to main content
Amherst town manager slated to resume duties Sept. 28 following injury

Amherst town manager slated to resume duties Sept. 28 following injury

20200709_lna_news_carter_p1

Sara Carter, the first female town manager in Amherst's history, is pictured in January 2018 at the Amherst Town Hall. 

 Lee Luther Jr.

Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter is anticipated to return to full duties on Sept. 28, Mayor Dwayne Tuggle publicly announced Sept. 9.

Carter, who started the position in January 2018, has been recovering from injuries sustained in what Mayor Dwayne Tuggle described as an accident in early July. Kimball Payne, a retired city manager in Lynchburg, in late July agreed to serve as interim town manager until Carter’s return.

After a closed session during Amherst Town Council’s Sept. 9 meeting, Tuggle said Carter has council’s full support and confidence to resume her duties.

“Miss Carter, we are happy you are back,” Tuggle said to Carter, who attended the meeting.

“I appreciate so much the support of the council, the staff and the citizens of the town,” Carter said. “I have been prayed for and loved through this crazy situation I have been in.”

Tuggle also publicly thanked Payne for his assistance and expertise.

“You were a Godsend to this town and this council,” Tuggle said to Payne. “Your knowledge was paramount during this time of Miss Carter being away. We couldn’t have asked for a better situation.”

- Justin Faulconer

