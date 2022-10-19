Amherst town officials, business owners weigh on 2-hour parking rule

Whether two-hour parking on a block of South Main Street in Amherst is needed is stirring discussion among town officials and business owners.

At Amherst Town Council’s Oct. 12 meeting, Mayor Dwayne Tuggle appointed a committee to review the existing practice of limiting parking to two hours in some of downtown Amherst and if any change if needed. Council members Janice Wheaton and Sharon Turner will serve on that committee.

Two-hour parking is in effect 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday on South Main Street from the intersection of Lee Street to the intersection of Star Street, Second Street from South Main Street to Depot Street, the entirety of East Court Street and the entirety of Goodwin Street, except for holidays the town government observes.

Tim Ware, who owns Warehouse Antiques in that block, at council’s September meeting publicly asked town officials to consider changing the regulation he said feels is unnecessary.

“I don’t think parking is a problem,” Ware told council.

He said he feels customers who park next to his business will be deterred from coming back and he has spoken to other business owners who share that concern.

“If you want this place to look like a ghost town, that’s the way to do it,” Ware said. “It’s very tough to be in business in Amherst. I would like to see it totally removed.”

Kim Powell, owner of Blue-Ridge Slot Car Raceway in downtown Amherst, said races for miniature model cars that draw participants often last four to five hours and two-hour parking negatively affects those patrons.

“You are running our customers to other areas,” Powell said during the public comments portion of the Oct. 12 meeting. “We are trying to bring revenue into this county as hard as we can. We really are trying to bring people into the town of Amherst. We’re asking you not to do this because you’re running our customers back across the river. That’s going to limit what we can do.”

During public comments, Town Manager Sara McGuffin read a statement from Carl Jackson, who owns Ladle & Blade Coffee & Cookshop on South Main Street, in favor of the parking regulation. Jackson wrote his business has dealt with the issue of people parking in front of it for long periods of time and not moving, which hinders the flow of customer traffic and blocks signage.

“While I admit our situation is somewhat unique in we live and work in the same building, I don’t think having unregulated parking is good for the town and I am speaking as a resident and a business owner,” McGuffin read from the statement.

During council’s discussion on how to proceed with two-hour parking, councilor Ken Watts raised concern with enforcement and what that requires.

“The police department has no way to enforce this,” Watts said.

Watts, a retired town police chief, said council could consider putting in meter stations, which have been used in the past on South Main Street.

“There are some cities and towns that still do that,” Councilor Sharon Turner said of parking meters.

Councilor Andra Higginbotham said he doesn’t think the town should enforce two-hour parking without adding more places to park.

Tuggle said the town shouldn’t concentrate on a specific business over another but he would like to figure out a solution to address issues Ladle & Blade deals with.

When asked by council if police can effectively enforce the two-hour regulation, Chief Bobby Shiflett noted the monitoring involved to make sure vehicles are in fact in violation. He suggested possibly putting up “business parking only” signs.

McGuffin said the business-only sign still poses an enforcement question.

Tuggle said he feels council needs more time to consider the various options on the table and the committee’s work will be beneficial.

Also during the meeting, council approved $7,000 for fireworks for the First Responder Parade the town holds near the July 4 holiday. The town budgeted $6,000 for the fireworks but the costs have gone up, according to town staff. Wheaton suggested council consider investing more money into summer parade event when the town begins planning for it early next year.