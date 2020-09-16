Amherst town officials hopeful for Christmas parade to proceed

As COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on what is normally a busy fall festival season in Amherst County, Town of Amherst officials are considering whether to move forward with the town’s Christmas Parade event in December.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the town recently held a meeting to discuss potentially moving forward and asked Amherst Town Council to be thinking about it for further discussions in October. The town has reached out to other localities to see how they are handling Christmas parades during the pandemic, Tuggle said.

“We’re starting right now as if it’s going to happen,” Tuggle said. “It’s easier to plan and cancel then not plan and make it go.”

Interim Town Manager Kimball Payne said town staff is gathering input on the matter and will report back to council in October.

Vicki Hunt, clerk of council, said the town has reached out to businesses, groups and individuals who took part in last year’s parade and asked if they would take part while adhering to guidelines such as masks and social distancing.

Hunt told council during its Sept. 9 meeting that out of about 20 or so who responded all but a few said they are interested in participating.

“They have given some good feedback on what they would like to see,” Hunt told council.

The town canceled its July Fourth holiday week first responders’ daytime parade because of the pandemic but held a fireworks showcase the last Saturday in June, which drew crowds of onlookers to South Main Street. The town encouraged gatherers that night to maintain social distancing and a few days later another July Fourth holiday event and fireworks show was held at Winton Farm in northern Amherst County that also required distancing measures.