Amherst town officials map out uses for CARES money

An infusion of $381,266 in federal aid money into the Town of Amherst’s budget to help government officials tackle expenses and challenges from the coronavirus will restore pay raises for town employees and award grants for small businesses, among other spending measures.

Amherst Town Council voted during its Sept. 9 meeting to designate a plan for the $381,266 received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act. The town already has spent about $10,000 in expenses related to COVID-19 the money will cover, Interim Town Manager Kimball Payne said.

The town’s finance committee recommended using CARES money to support salaries of town police officers through Dec. 30, a “salary swap” measure that frees up $371,242 and doesn’t come with time constraints, according to town officials.

“We can now have more leniency and do the things we need to do within not that hard of a timeframe,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said.

Amherst County, which received $5.5 million in CARES money, also enacted a salary switch for pubic safety that accumulated more than $1 million in savings for the county board of supervisors to use beyond the Dec. 30 deadline.

The town will use $70,000 for audio, video and heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at the town hall along with an additional $10,000 to replace the computer server in that building. Payne described the server as outdated.

Another $70,000 will restore previous budget cuts in the current fiscal year 2020-21 budget, including $42,000 for a 2% raise for town employees and $18,150 in combined contributions to the Amherst Fire Department, the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, Second Stage Amherst and Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a food distribution outreach.