Amherst town officials, regional alliance seek grant to boost business park's development

Amherst Town Council is supporting a request for a GO Virginia grant for engineering services to benefit future development at the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park on U.S. 60.

Council voted July 8 to pursue the state grant opportunity for the business park, which would require a maximum local match of $51,900. However, the town’s expected local share is $17,600 based on the efforts of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and previous site work its director said could apply toward the grant application.

The grant would help secure nearly $160,000 of services to improve the park.

Megan Lucas, executive director of the business alliance, said about a half-dozen items would be covered through the potential grant such as boundary surveys, master planning for the park, a master grading plan and various reviews.

Lucas described GO Virginia as an economic development program that allows localities to leverage local dollars for state money.

“For every one dollar we bring they’ll match it for $2,” Lucas said. “But they require skin in the game from the municipalities that are partnering.”

She said she is working to maneuver $38,000 in previous work to reduce the town’s contribution. If the grant isn’t awarded, the town won’t suffer any costs.

The town was looking to have Dominion Energy, a company backing the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, lease more than 40 acres in the park for a staging area for workers, an agreement that if realized was poised to bring $300,000 a year to the town during a two-year period. A temporary RV park for pipeline workers in the park also was explored. However, Dominion announced July 5 the project is canceled.