Amherst town police presents Officer of the Year award

Town of Amherst police officer Brandon Payne, a seven-year veteran of the department, recently was named the town’s Officer of the Year for 2020.

Police Chief Bobby Shiflett made the announcement during the town council’s Jan. 13 meeting. Payne been employed with the department since September 2014.

“Officer Payne has developed into a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his position and has demonstrated a pattern of community service and professional achievements,” Shiflett said.

“He has taken a number of added tasks and has excelled in all areas.”

Shiflett said the small department has had tough times recently because of personnel shortages affected by illnesses and injuries. He added Payne is a pleasure to have on staff and has “upped his game.”

Shiflett also presented Ryan Watts, an investigator with the department, an award of excellence for his efforts and work in the past year.

“I hear nothing but good things from the commonwealth’s attorney on him,” Shiflett said to council.

Shiflett said both officers are well on their way to career advancements in law enforcement.