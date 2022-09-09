Amherst town's vice mayor resigns due to move out of state

Amherst Town Council is taking applications to fill a vacant seat following the recent resignation of Rachel Carton, who has served on council for more than five years.

Carton’s resignation was effective Aug. 22, according to Town Manager Sara McGuffin. Council’s agenda for its Sept. 14 meeting states, under the item of a resolution recognizing her years of service, that a move out of state is the reason for her stepping down.

Council is set to discuss the appointment of an interim council member at that upcoming meeting. McGuffin said because the town is within a 90-day window of the Nov. 8 election, the interim member will serve until Nov. 6, 2023 when a special election will be held for someone to serve the remainder of Carton’s term, which is set to expire Dec. 31, 2024.

State code provides that council must fill the vacancy within 45 days of her last day, setting the deadline for appointment at Oct. 6.

Carton first joined council on Jan. 1, 2017 and held the position of vice mayor from 2019 to the time of her resignation. She represented council as chair of its community relations and recreation committee and finance committee.

A resolution council is expected to be approved Sept. 14 states Carton has “rendered loyal and dedicated service to the residents of the Town of Amherst and the surrounding area through her career in public service, civic efforts including her various positions of leadership, authority, and community involvement” through her church, local nonprofit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc., and other civic organizations.

Interested citizens registered to vote in the town are invited to apply for the vacant seat on or before Sept. 9, according to the town’s website.