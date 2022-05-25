Amherst transfer station nearing completion

The new transfer station at the Amherst County landfill property on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights is about 90% complete and nearing final inspections and permits, said Brian Thacker, the county’s director of public works.

After more than a year of study and discussion, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors in January 2020 voted 4-1, with member David Pugh opposed, to approve a contract with Rocky Mount-based Price Building, Inc. to build the 8,000-square-foot facility estimated at $2.2 million. The board opted for a transfer station, which hauls waste elsewhere, rather than expanding a new cell at the landfill in a measure county officials have said would lead to cost savings in the long run.

Thacker said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is slated to do a final site inspection in June. The landfill site also is being paved, he said.

“I think that will be pleasing to many citizens,” Thacker told the board of supervisors on May 17.

The transfer station will have a dumping floor that Thacker said would allow residents and commercial customers to dump trash. The department eventually will truck the solid waste to another landfill in another locality that hasn’t yet been determined, according to Thacker.

“It’s been quite a journey for the past two-plus years,” Thacker said of the transfer station project.

Thacker said a back portion of the landfill allows for another two to three years of landfill use before the county stops burying trash. Pugh said he is concerned potential cost savings will be offset by escalating fuel costs.

Thacker said it could be a few years before the county begins transporting the waste out of the transfer station and to another location.

“We will begin using the transfer station upon its completion and permitting,” Thacker said. “We’ll be taking trailers from the transfer station to the back portion of the landfill and unloading it.”

The decision hasn’t been made on where trash from the transfer center will go. County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the county having a transfer station and moving away from the landfill method of burying waste is less of a liability.

“We’re really shipping out our liability ... especially with engineering costs and DEQ increasing regulations for open and active landfills,” said Thacker. “It’s become quite cumbersome and expensive.”

