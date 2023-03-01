The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance change on Feb. 21 that will enhance local transient occupancy tax regulations and ensure payment of such taxes is done appropriately through accommodation intermediaries.

With the growth of accommodation intermediaries, including short-term rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo, being used to make reservations for hotels, motels, inns, short-term rentals and other types of accommodation, the ordinance change is needed to ensure necessary information is provided by such intermediaries, according to a staff report to supervisors.

An accommodation intermediary is any person who brokers, coordinates or in any other way facilitates a rental agreement between a customer and an accommodations provider. The ordinance is consistent in developing a uniform type of regulation for all localities to use and benefit from and is backed by the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia, the staff report states.

In other news, the board unanimously approved a special exception request for Amherst residents Timothy and Sherry Carton to operate a short-term rental at their home at 243 Christians Spring Road. The home is in a neighborhood near U.S. 60 West just outside the town of Amherst limits and is zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1) which requires the permit.

“We’d like to help bring a little bit of tourism to the area and kind of supplement our income now that we’re both retired and living on fixed incomes,” Sherry Carton told the board. “We have a large beautiful home and would love to have others enjoy it as much as we do.”

— Justin Faulconer